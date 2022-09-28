Greg Murry, Conway School District superintendent, was recently presented the 2013 Arkansas Superintendent of the Year Award. Richard Abernathy, executive director for the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators (AAEA), surprised Murry by presenting him the award during the dedication of a new high school. The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) National Superintendent of the Year program pays tribute to the talent and vision of the men and women who lead the nation’s public schools. Murry has been superintendent for Conway schools since 2007.
The Rev. John and Miriam Gilliom of Wooster celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary at a reception at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Conway. The Gillioms were married Aug. 30, 1957, in the United Methodist Church at Ontario, Ohio. The Rev. Gilliom is a son of the late Elmer and Ester Gilliom of Ontario, Ohio. Mrs. Gilliom is a daughter of the late Sherman and Mildred Au of Ontario, Ohio. They are parents of John S. Gilliom, Rob Gilliom, Kristi Parks and Lori Goode, and they have 18 grandchildren. He is a retired project manager engineer for Frigidaire Commercial Products and also serves as pastor of Grace Bible Fellowship Church. She is a homemaker.
