(2011)
The University of Central Arkansas men’s soccer team got its 2011 season off to a strong start, defeating Oral Roberts 3-2 in Tulsa, in the season opener for both squads.
Conway golfers dominated play on Monday at the Greens at Nutters Chapel in what almost amounted to intersquad matches for Wampus Cat teams. The Conway boys A team defeated Conway White 154-158, with Central Arkansas Christian third at 161 and Conway Blue at 185. The Conway girls A team took a 133-152 victory over Conway White, with two golfers from Mount St. Mary participating in the girls division. Conway’s Parker Rice and Summar Roachell took medalist honors.
(1996)
Jim and Linda Brannon of Greenbrier recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 26, 1961, at the home of the bride’s parents with C.J. Wells officiating. Born May 19, 1941, in Little Rock, Mrs. Brannon is a daughter of the late Homer and Ila Chambers of Greenbrier. Mr. Brannon was born April 19, 1942, in Conway. He is a son of the late Jimmy E. Brannon and Orel Lee Nichols of Greenbrier, and a stepson of the late W.K. Nichols. The Brannons have two daughters, Deanna Lynn Thomas of Conway and Melissa Kay Pearson of Greenbrier, and three grandchildren.
Dr. Ann H. Die, president of Hendrix College, has been elected to serve on the University Senate of the National Association of Schools and Colleges of the United Methodist Church.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Nolan Glover of Guy, who were married Oct. 2, 1921, at Mayflower, will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with a reception at their home. Mr. Glover, a retired farmer, is employed by the Guy public school. The couple has a daughter, Mrs. Carl Tapley of North Little Rock; three sons, Neal Glover of Little Rock, Tommy Glover of Pacheco, Calif., and Gerald Glover of Ceres, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Patterson and daughters, Cathy and Sharon, of Columbus, Ohio, were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Don Friesz and children, Mark and Carol.
Benton Sevier, Gus Enderlin Jr., and Edward Bruck of Conway, and Marion G. Page of North Little Rock were in St. Louis, Mo., during the weekend to attend the three-game baseball series between the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.
Attending the golden wedding anniversary for Mr. and Mrs. Bob Moore in Pine Bluff were Mr. and Mrs. Orville Quattlebaum and children, Mark, Mike and Deann, Mrs. Jimmie Lane and Mrs. Lena Perkins, all of Conway; and Mrs. Rosa Glover, Mrs. Elva Glover, Mr. and Mrs. J.W. DeJarnatt, Carroll Glover Jr., and Mr. and Mrs. Eulon Rimmer of Guy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.