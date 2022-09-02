Jane Ann Williams has been named the assistant provost and director of international engagement at the University of Central Arkansas. Williams, the former executive director of international education at Miami Dade College, began on July 16. She brings more than 20 years of experience in international education. She established the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Initiatives and the Confucius Institute at Miami Dade College.

The Academy of Technology and the Academy of Service and Technology in the Vilonia School District is among 19 public schools statewide to be designated as the 2011 Exemplary Schools by the Arkansas Department of Education. Exemplary schools are those that demonstrate high student academic performance and have large populations of at-risk students with high academic performance. Vilonia is listed under the category of “High Performance Exemplary Schools.”

