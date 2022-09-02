Jane Ann Williams has been named the assistant provost and director of international engagement at the University of Central Arkansas. Williams, the former executive director of international education at Miami Dade College, began on July 16. She brings more than 20 years of experience in international education. She established the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Initiatives and the Confucius Institute at Miami Dade College.
The Academy of Technology and the Academy of Service and Technology in the Vilonia School District is among 19 public schools statewide to be designated as the 2011 Exemplary Schools by the Arkansas Department of Education. Exemplary schools are those that demonstrate high student academic performance and have large populations of at-risk students with high academic performance. Vilonia is listed under the category of “High Performance Exemplary Schools.”
A youthful theme will highlight this year’s fair parade. “Our Focus, Our Future: The Youth of Faulkner County,” will be the theme of this year’s fair parade, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17. Mark Cuddy of Conway submitted the winning entry, earning him $50 in prize money in this year’s contest that included 16 entries. The parade will follow the same route as in the past.
Jessica Johnston and Nikki Murphree of Conway were among approximately 600 young people attending Camp Barnabas near Monette, Mo., this summer. Camp Barnabas is a Christian summer camp for children and teens (ages 7 through 17) with medical, physical and developmental disabilities. The campers enjoy a full range of outdoor experiences, such as swimming, horseback riding, canoeing, archery, rappelling, and arts and crafts.
David Spatz of Tucson, Ariz., is visiting his mother, Mrs. Kenneth Spatz, and his grandmother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr.
Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Rodgers were her niece, Woody Watkins, and Mrs. B.C. Vermillion of Lafayette, La.
Miss Pam Butler of Hope, who spent two months this summer as a secretary for radio station KCON in Conway, has returned to her home. Miss Butler attended State College of Arkansas last year but plans to transfer to Northeast Louisiana State University in Monroe this fall.
Mr. and Mrs. Gayle Fowlkes and children, K.K. and Leigh, recently moved to their new residence in Earnhart’s Rolling Hills, north of Conway.
Mrs. Bill Rogers and children, Laura and Lee, will return to Jonesboro after spending a week with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Phil Bumpers, and her brothers, Johnny and Joe Bumpers.
