(2010)
A Conway Fire Department ladder truck caught fire Tuesday while returning to the downtown station. Fire Chief Bart Castleberry said the turbo went out and began spewing oil onto the engine. The oil ignited and caused slight fire damage to the wiring.
St. Joseph’s girls won their fifth straight state golf championship Wednesday at The Greens at Nutters Chapel in Conway. The Lady Bulldogs bested second-place Eureka Springs by 20 strokes to win the Class 2A girls title. Heather Moix claimed silver medalist honors with a 65, qualifying for the Overall championship on Oct. 14 in Little Rock.
Conway High School-West’s Caring Cats were planning a Wampus Cat Care Fair and Powder Puff football game to be held Saturday at John McConnell Stadium. The day’s events will include a junior vs. senior girls football games, and a performance by male cheerleaders.
(1995)
After seven consecutive years of growth, Central Baptist College has enrolled more than 300 students this fall. CBC President Charles Attebery said the college enrolled 307 students, a 3.3 percent increase over last year, and the first time the college has surpassed 300. He accredited the growth to the college’s recent accreditation and aggressive recruiting.
Bonnie McKay, a Faulkner County watercolor artist, will be featured in “A Four Woman Show,” an exhibit to be held at the Thomas A. Paulsen Gallery in Little Rock. The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Oct. 14.
Floy McKaskle of Greenbrier was honored at a surprise birthday party on Sept. 22 at the Greenbrier Senior Citizen Center. Her three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren from Arizona were present to help her celebration, along with friends and other relatives.
(1970)
Dr. Walter A. Moffatt of Hendrix College has been selected to appear in the 1970 edition of Outstanding Educators of America. Guidelines for selection include an educator’s talents in the classroom, contributions to research, administrative abilities, and any civic and professional recognition. Dr. Moffatt is head of the Department of English at Hendrix College.
Elmer W. Fiddler of Conway, who retired in July as manager of the Conway Office of Employment Security Division, received a plaque from the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans for outstanding service to veterans. He received the award last week at the Arkansas convention of the International Association of Personnel in Employment Security.
Eddie Carter of Mayflower won a bicycle in a drawing held by the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2259. Proceeds from the drawing, which was held at the county fair, will be used for the auxiliary’s Veterans Hospital Program and Relief Fund.
