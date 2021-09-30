10 Years Ago
(2011)
Freshman forward Erika Jasso scored a school-record four goals as the Hendrix College field hockey team shut out Transylvania 6-0 at Warrior Field. Just six games into the season, Jasso also broke the single-season record with 10 goals and 22 points for the year. Also scoring goals were junior defender Maggie DesPain and junior forward Kelly Rappe’.
The Greenbrier Junior High School Panthers defeated Searcy 37-18 in football action recently. Will Drewry scored on the first play of the game on a quarterback sweep, then passed to Connor Thompson for the conversion. Also noted for their play during the win were Ryan McNight, Cole Shaw, Sam Colbert, Kyle Ferguson, Joey Burger, Jacob Cummins, Tyler Bush, Ethan Edwards, and Tristan Cochran.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Mark Bailey of AmTran Corp., Don Curran of Virco Mfg. Corp., Debbie Plopper and Brian Pugh of the Conway Recycling Program, Janet Thompson of the Conway Human Development Center, and Henry Zimmerebner of the Community Recycling Committee and CHDC, all attended the sixth annual Arkansas Recycling Coalition Conference in Little Rock. The attendees gained insight into topics such as hazardous waste disposal, composting, volume-based disposal programs, and school education programs.
Danny Rasmussen of Conway attended the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association 1996 Insurance Law Seminar earlier this month at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The seminar was approved by the Arkansas Supreme Court for six hours of continuing legal education credit, including one hour of ethics.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Barry Beck, 23, of Little Rock is the new executive of the Foothills District of Boy Scouts of America. He will maintain headquarters in Conway. He will supervise Boy Scout activities in Faulkner, Van Buren, Cleburne, Conway and Perry counties. There are about 1,000 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Explorers who are members of 50 units in the five-county area.
Bill Matters and Mrs. Martha Panzich of Downey, Calif., were recent guests of Mrs. Irene Radich in Conway. Matters is a past president of the Downey Chamber of Commerce, and he said that “Conway is one of the most beautiful and peaceful communities I have ever visited.” Mrs. Panzich was delighted with the Conway stores. Matters pointed out the high crime rate in California and compared it to Conway’s. “Coach (Bob Courtway) had eight bicycles in front of the house the other day, and I told him that if he lived in Los Angeles he would have had eight stolen bikes.” Courtway is Mrs. Radich’s nephew. Mrs. Radich divides her time between Conway and Downey.
The Ida Burns Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association is conducting its annual membership drive. Mrs. E.O. Ryan is in charge.
