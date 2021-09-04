By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
George J. and Mary E. “Beth” Schichtl of Conway recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 30, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. George retired from Wilkerson Diesel in North Little Rock, and Beth retired from Gary C. Cox Accounting in Conway. They have six children, Chris Hogan, George Schichtl III, Keller Schichtl, Ken Schichtl, Curt Schichtl and Stuart Schichtl. They also have 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The Madden 12 cover boy isn’t much of a gamer. Former Conway High School standout Peyton Hillis prefers bashing people for real. Already a powerful, punishing force on the field, Hillis is about to burst into living rooms across the country, gracing the cover of the immensely popular video game Madden 12. Hillis is a star running back for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.
(1996)
Dr. Fletcher Lowry, retired chairman of the University of Central Arkansas physical education department, will be the grand marshal of this year’s annual Faulkner County Fair Parade. Honorees at the parade, which has the theme “Let the Games Begin at the Faulkner County Fair”, will be Bob Courtway, Cliff Garrison, Bill Stephens and Bill Nutter.
Charles “Chuck” Ruesing of Conway, a member of the Conway Evening Lions Club, has been named a Melvin Jones Fellows by Lions Club International in recognition of his commitment to serving the world community.
(1971)
With their season opener against Little Rock McClellan less than a week away, the Conway High School Wampus Cats will shift gears and start concentrating on preparation for the Lions. Coach Joe Fred Young’s squad has been working on condition, and offensive and defensive sets since Aug. 21. Young says the Cats won’t reach top physical condition until after the first few games.
Dr. and Mrs. Nelson Westmoreland and son, Sammy, and daughter, Anna Kate, returned to Boston after spending two weeks with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland. The two families spent several days in Northwest Arkansas. The younger Westmorelands went on a river float trip. Dr. Westmoreland is a member of the Harvard University faculty.
Sgt. James E. “Butch” Willbanks Jr. is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Willbanks in Conway, and his wife, Mrs. Deborah Ratliff Willbanks, in Rogers. He expects to be assigned to duty in Vietnam at the expiration of his leave. His wife plans to live in Conway with his parents while he is in Vietnam.
Miss Jo Shumate is the guest of her aunt, Mrs. Bill Pate, and Mr. Pate while her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William M. Shumate, are in Bangkok, Thailand, where Mr. Shumate is working for the federal government. Miss Shumate will be a junior at the University of Arkansas this fall.
