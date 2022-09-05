Leta Stroud has built a following of Christian music lovers from her Conway home, and now Conway is honoring her. Tuesday, Aug. 28, was known as “Leta Stroud Day” after Conway Mayor Tab Townsell declared it through proclamation. Stroud is a member of the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and she has recorded more than 10 albums. She has toured the country with her husband, Dr. Warren W. Stroud, sometimes for more than 300 days a year. She is also a mother of five and a grandmother of six.
Conway Christian’s Brad Helms fired a 37 to lead the Eagles in a golf match against Rose Bud and Quitman at The Links at Cadron Valley. Fellow seniors Jarrett Bowden and Shane Starkey posed a 41 and a 44 for a team total of 122.
Several Carl Stuart Middle School students were honored for their scores on the National Geography Olympiad Test this spring. Ashley Burch and Taylor Ladd received medals for top scores and outstanding achievement. Twenty other students received certificates for outstanding achievement. They were Tiffany Miller, Zach DeJarnette, Katherine Babij, Shea Maxwell, Sam House, Danis Copenhaver, Jaquelyn Mobley, India Earnest, Ben Washam, Nick Barnes, Leslie Crain, Matt Goode, Drew Bell, Nichola Williams, Angela Powell, Laura Woodard, David Parker, Megan Powers, Adam Peterson, and Steven Komerofsky. The test is sponsored by the National Council for Geographic Education and was given to sixth and seventh graders in social studies classes at the middle school.
Mr. and Mrs. Ross Hanks and daughter, Nancy Lynn, have returned from a two-week vacation in Florida. Highlights of the trip were visits to Disney World in Orlando, Silver Springs and Pensacola.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Frank McAlister were their daughter and grandchildren, Mrs. Frank Sogandares, Marie Helen and John, of Missoula, Mont.
Mr. and Mrs. George W. Ligon spent last week in Baton Rouge, La., with their son, Bob Ligon, and Mrs. Ligon. The younger Ligon couple will be graduated soon from Louisiana State University. They will be in Conway soon en route to Minneapolis, Minn., where Mr. Ligon will be employed by the 3-M Co.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Roberts and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Newman left on a vacation trip to New Orleans, La.
Mr. and Mrs. James O. Hefley and Jimmie spent the weekend in Pine Bluff with her brother, Robert H. Herring, Mrs. Herring and Teresa, Bob, Bill and Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.