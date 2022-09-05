Leta Stroud has built a following of Christian music lovers from her Conway home, and now Conway is honoring her. Tuesday, Aug. 28, was known as “Leta Stroud Day” after Conway Mayor Tab Townsell declared it through proclamation. Stroud is a member of the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and she has recorded more than 10 albums. She has toured the country with her husband, Dr. Warren W. Stroud, sometimes for more than 300 days a year. She is also a mother of five and a grandmother of six.

Conway Christian’s Brad Helms fired a 37 to lead the Eagles in a golf match against Rose Bud and Quitman at The Links at Cadron Valley. Fellow seniors Jarrett Bowden and Shane Starkey posed a 41 and a 44 for a team total of 122.

