Harold and Shirley Smith of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception on Aug. 25 at Cadron Ridge Baptist Church on Old Morrilton Highway. The Smiths were married on Aug. 23, 1963, in Enola. Harold is retired from Lasley Acoustics and Shirley is retired from US Bank. They are parents of Tim Smith and Matt Smith, both of Conway. They have three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Nineteen 4-H members, ages 14 to 19 years old, along with five adult volunteer leaders and two County Extension Agents represented Faulkner County 4-H in this summer’s 4-H State O’Rama at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Jansen Riddle, son of Jason and and Gina Riddle of Damascus, was elected to serve as 2013-14 Arkansas 4-H State Officer At Large. Riddle and Taylor McKinney-Kirkpatrick were named state 4-H Project Record Book winners. Alana Rippy, member of the Guy Small Town 4-H Club, placed first with her Citizenship speech.
(1998)
J.J. Mattox, a sophomore at Conway High School, was named to the AAU National Championship All-Tournament baseball team in the 15-and-over division. The team consisted of the top 20 players from the 44 teams that competed in the tournament at Sarasota, Fla. He played second base and was the leadoff hitter for the Arkansas Tigers, who finished 15th. He was the leading hitter in the tournament with a .591 average; scored six runs; stole five bases; and had six RBIs while committing only one error.
(1973)
Stephen Chandler of Little Rock is a guest for a few days of his cousin, Barry Ward.
Mrs. Carl Garrett has returned from Atlanta, Ga., where she visited her son, Sam McKaskle, and family.
Mrs. W.H. Shy and sons, Gregg and Todd, returned to their home in Portsmouth, N.H., after a five-week visit with their parents and grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. A.E. Burdick. Mrs. Burdick, Mrs. Shy and sons recently visited Mrs. Burdick’s parents and son, Dr. and Mrs. C.H. Gray and Gary Burdick and Mrs. Burdick, in Pascagoula, Miss, where Mrs. Burdick attended the first reunion of her high school graduating class.
