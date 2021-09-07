By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Courtney Wallis and Shay Matyja, both of Conway, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage. The bride-elect is a daughter of Paula Richey of Conway and a granddaughter of Wyeth and the late Pauline Wallis of Conway. The prospective groom is a son of Jim and Kris Matyja of Conway and a grandson of Shirley and the late Joseph Matyja, and the late Joseph and Josephine Steyskal, all of Omaha, Neb. They plan to be married on Sept. 17, 2011, at Greene Chapel at Hendrix College.
Junior forward Connor Silvestri of Conway scored a goal in the 84th minute to give the Hendrix College men’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over East Texas Baptist. It was the second goal in two games for Silvestri, the leading scorer in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference last season. The Warriors (1-0-1) broke the scoreless game with 6:53 left in the contest when senior Duncan Keegan’s pass led to the game-winner.
(1996)
Dwight Sowell and George Andrews, both of Conway, were elected to represent the Faulkner County chapter of the Arkansas State Employees Association at its annual convention last month. Sowell and Andrews are both employed at the Conway Human Development Center, and Sowell is president of the Faulkner County chapter of the employees association.
Shirley Smart recently celebrated 20 years of service at St. Andrews Place. Mrs. Smart was hired as a certified nurses aid in August 1976. She received a weekend trip for two to Tunica, Miss., a $300 gift certificate and other gifts from Hollywood Casino, and a $25 gift certificate for gasoline at Mockingbird Food and Gas. She was also honored at a reception. She lives in Wooster with her husband, Floyd, and they have five children. Her daughter, Debbie Maxwell, also works at St. Andrews Place.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. John Osborne of Corpus Christi, Texas, and son, Ken Osborne of Wichita Falls, Texas, are guests of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Brown and daughter, Miss Cindy Brown. The young Mr. Osborne and Miss Brown, who are planning a fall wedding, will accompany his parents home for a one-week visit.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul P. Faris were recent guests of her sister, Mrs. D.H. Kemker of Memphis, ten. They also visited their son, Dr. Tim Faris, and their daughter, Mrs. Roy H. Thurmond, Mr. Thurmond and children, Lauren and Clay. The children accompanied their grandparents home for a three-day visit.
Mr. and Mrs. Clyde A Paulk returned last week from a five-day trip to Oklahoma and Texas. They were guests of their daughter, Mrs. Russell Brasher, Dr. Brasher and daughter, Amy, in Nacogdoches, Texas. Another daughter, Mrs. Herman Sanders and Mr. Sanders of Little Rock, accompanied them on the trip.
