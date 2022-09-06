The University of Central Arkansas soccer team claimed two of the three Player of the Week honors in the Southland Conference. UCA junior midfielder Kristen Pollard was named offensive player of the week, while senior teammate Kelsey Gochnauer was named goalkeeper of the week. Pollard, a Broken Arrow, Okla., native, started the season with three assists and two goals in coming off the bench in two UCA wins. Gochnauer, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., allowed just one goal in two matches to help the Bears sweep their season-opening road trip.
Greenbrier’s volleyball teams opened the season with wins over North Pulaski and Sylvan Hills. Noted for their play were Marissa Hollenbaugh, Mackenzie Neumeier, Makenzi Burrow, Hayley Heacox, Marlo Stacey, Cameron Roberts and Savannah Baker.
Five Mayflower Elementary students will have artwork exhibited in the Crayola Dream Makers national exhibition. Fourth-grader Markie Graves, seventh-grader Christina Douglas, fifth-grader Tad Turner, seventh-grader B.D. Ramm and fourth-grader Kaleb Black will each have work shown at the Springville Museum of Art in Springville, Utah, during November. The work will also be shown in displays in Oklahoma and Texas next year. Each student will receive a commemorative plaque for his or her efforts. The program selected artwork from 400 students in the spring of 1997, from among thousand submitted by teachers across the U.S. and Canada.
Mr. and Mrs. Lewis G. Krepps Jr. have returned to Freeport, Grand Bahamas, after visiting their daughter, Mrs. Gail Price, Mr. Price and children, Holly and Darin. They also visited in Morrilton with Mrs. Tim Krepps, and sons, Matt and Brett. Mr. Krepps is a brother of Mrs. B.F. Banister Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. Billy Burcham and children have returned to their home in Kokomo, Ind., after a weeks’ visit with his mother, Mrs. J.F. Moore, and other relatives in Conway.
Mrs. Luther Watkins left for Salinas, Calif., where she plans to make her home. She formerly resided at 1009 Deer St.
Mrs. Maurice Curtis and daughter, Lori, of Tampa, Fla., arrived by plane to visit Mr. and Mrs. George D. Curtis.
Mr. and Mrs. James Castleberry and children, Donna, Joe and Becky, of Neosho, Mo., spent the weekend with their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Castleberry and Jesse Montgomery.
