The University of Central Arkansas soccer team claimed two of the three Player of the Week honors in the Southland Conference. UCA junior midfielder Kristen Pollard was named offensive player of the week, while senior teammate Kelsey Gochnauer was named goalkeeper of the week. Pollard, a Broken Arrow, Okla., native, started the season with three assists and two goals in coming off the bench in two UCA wins. Gochnauer, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., allowed just one goal in two matches to help the Bears sweep their season-opening road trip.

Greenbrier’s volleyball teams opened the season with wins over North Pulaski and Sylvan Hills. Noted for their play were Marissa Hollenbaugh, Mackenzie Neumeier, Makenzi Burrow, Hayley Heacox, Marlo Stacey, Cameron Roberts and Savannah Baker.

