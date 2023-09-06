By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Edward and Joyce Holder of Conway, formerly of Jonesboro, observed their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9, 2013. Edward and the former Joyce Forehand were married Sunday, Aug. 9, 1953, in a garden ceremony at the home of the bride’s parents near Walnut Ridge by the Rev. W.I. Rains. The Rev. Rains, who is now 98, sent the couple a note of congratulations. Mr. and Mrs. Holder are the parents of two daughters, Sharon Reynolds of Conway and Beverly Shatzen of McLean, Va. They have six grandchildren. A family celebration is planned for a later date.
(1998)
Bill Powell was recently presented the keys to a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup as the grand prize winner of the drawing at the St. Joseph School Bazaar. Other winners from the bazaar were Ken Fresneda, a trip for two to Las Vegas; Ed Hess, a Kordsmeier Furniture bedding set; Sharon Tackett, a $500 certificate from Hambuchen Furniture; Travis Bryant, a $250 certificate from Marty Sikes Photography; and Jerald Charter, a $250 certificate from Dayer Jewelers.
Marine Cpl. Wallace E. Bonner, son of Wallace E. Bonner Sr. of Conway, recently reported for duty with the Marine Corps Detachment of Keesler Air Force Base at Biloxi, Miss. Cpl. Bonner joined the Marine Corps in February 1994.
(1973)
Mrs. M.L. Keller of Honolulu, Hawaii, is visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Scott, this week. Mrs. Keller is the former Sarah Scott.
Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Williams and Mrs. C.C. Williams returned home after vacationing in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. They stopped in Roanoke, Va., and picked up Mrs. Pearl Shoemate, who accompanied them to Tappahannock, Va., to the home of Vernon Spears and family. They attended a Spears reunion in Maryland at the home of Mrs. Polly Pratt. Many of the guests were descendants of the late Steve and Lona Spears of Greenbrier. In Washington, D.C., they visited the White House, Arlington Cemetery, the Washington Monument and Watergate Apartments. In Mount Vernon, they toured the George Washington Mansion.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Carl E. Moore are their three daughters, Mrs. Layton Gray of Fort Smith, Mrs. Welzie Gunnels of Lake Charles, La., and Mrs. Herbert Tiebel of Crossett. Mr. Gray will arrive tonight. The Grays and Mrs. Tiebel expect to return home on Sunday and Mrs. Gunnels, who has been here all week, will return to her home on Monday.
