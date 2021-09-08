By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
To the delight of her many friends at the Conway Senior Citizen Center, Lorine Bunting sang the following song, “Lord, I’m tryin’, tryin’ to make a hundred. Ninety-nine and a half won’t do.” Mrs. Bunting will reach that milestone on Sept. 11. She has been the guest of honor at several celebrations recently. Mrs. Bunting still lives in the house she and her husband Samuel built in the Caney community. She’s a regular at Sinai Church of God in Christ, where she’s been a member for more than 70 years.
After graduating eight seniors from last year’s team, the Hendrix College field hockey team’s freshmen made an immediate impact as the Warriors defeated Lindenwood University 4-1 in the 2011 season opener at Warrior Field.
(1996)
The Young Memorial at Hendrix College, the O.L. Dunaway House at 920 Center St., and the D.O. Harton Jr. House at 607 Davis Street, have all been listed to the National Register of Historic Places, the country’s official list of historically significant properties. The Young Memorial is a marble statue atop a curved seat carved with allegorical figures representing peace, knowledge and liberty. It was designed by George Currie and erected in 1920 to honor fellow student Robert W. Young, and five other students who died of disease in the military.
Kim Marian Wintery of Conway, a student at the University of Central Arkansas, will compete in the 1997 Miss Arkansas USA Pageant in October at Helena. She will compete in swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories. She is a daughter of Leslie Wintory and Mr. and Mrs. Ken Wintory.
(1971)
The Southwest Center for Early Childhood Personnel Development at State College of Arkansas has been awarded a grant of $103,000 by the Office of Education. The grant was issued to provide for the “staff development of a competency-based teacher training program and systemized early childhood education program.” The grant allows for the training of six graduate students in early childhood education. One of the students is Barbara Throneberry of Conway.
Mrs. H.O. Weatherly and Miss Erma Weatherly returned from Atlanta, Ga., where they were guests of Miss Mary Weatherly. They also visited Mrs. J.O. Rhyne.
Recent guests of Mrs. W.E. McMahon were her son, John H. McMahon, Mrs. McMahon and children, Laura and Steven Edward, of Crestview, Fla.
Mrs. D.O. Wright of Birmingham, Ala., arrived Wednesday to visit her mother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth C. Spatz, and Mr. Spatz.
