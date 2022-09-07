The Conway City Council approved an ordinance authorizing personnel changes within the Conway Fire Department. Twenty CFD lieutenants will become captains under the new ordinance, which will eliminate the lieutenant position. According to the ordinance, the measure brings the department in line with other fire services and the new structure is similar to the Conway Police Department. The department will have 30 online captains.

Russell Bryan and Nathaniel “Nat” Standridge, both of Conway, will attend the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. Standridge is a son of Gary and Judy Standridge. Russell is a son of Eric and Sarah Bryan. ASMSA is among 15 public, residential high schools in the country specializing in the education of juniors and seniors with interests in advanced careers in math and science.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.