The Conway City Council approved an ordinance authorizing personnel changes within the Conway Fire Department. Twenty CFD lieutenants will become captains under the new ordinance, which will eliminate the lieutenant position. According to the ordinance, the measure brings the department in line with other fire services and the new structure is similar to the Conway Police Department. The department will have 30 online captains.
Russell Bryan and Nathaniel “Nat” Standridge, both of Conway, will attend the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts. Standridge is a son of Gary and Judy Standridge. Russell is a son of Eric and Sarah Bryan. ASMSA is among 15 public, residential high schools in the country specializing in the education of juniors and seniors with interests in advanced careers in math and science.
Amanda Moore, public service librarian at the University of Central Arkansas, attended the American Library Association’s Emerging Leaders Institute held recently in San Francisco. Ms. Moore was one of 25 librarians invited to participate in the institute from a nationwide pool of more than 300 nominees. The Emerging Leaders Institute is an ALA program designed to provide leadership training to young librarians with visible leadership potential. At UCA, Ms. Moore has many duties, including assisting the public with research questions, teaching research skills and Internet classes, and acting as the Torreyson Library Webmaster. She is a 1984 graduate of Conway High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Paul C. Teas left for their home in Dallas, Texas, after spending the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Wilson. Mr. Teas and Mr. Wilson are cousins.
Misses Debbie Sample and Linda Shock returned from Fort Worth, Texas, where they spend the weekend sightseeing. They also visited Miss Sample’s relatives, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Freeman and Mr. and Mrs. Barbee Moore. They made the trip by plane.
Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Langrell of Pine Bluff recently visited her brother, the Rev. Roy W. Ward, in Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Phil Carter and daughter, Tish, returned to New Orleans, La., after visiting their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Starkey and Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Carter.
Wylie J. Roberts and daughter, Miss Jeannine Roberts, returned from Kansas City, Mo., where Mr. Roberts attended the National Rural Letter Carrier’s Association convention.
Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Fulmer and son, Clint, of Mountain Home, visited their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Norman “Skip” Fulmer, and Mr. and Mrs. James O. Hefley.
