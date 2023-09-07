10 Years Ago
(2013)
The Conway Historic District Commission has plans to expand the Robinson Historic District south toward College Avenue. Conway received $8,700 from the 2013 Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. The grant includes $1,200 for travel and education for HDC staff and commissioners to attend quarterly training, and $7,500 to conduct a new survey to expand the district. Bryan Patrick, coordinator of the HDC and director of planning and development for the city of Conway, said expanding the historic district will help preserve more structures, make Conway a nicer place to live and retain the value of older parts of town.
25 Years Ago
(1998)
Members of the Conway Senior High School Pompom Squad earned several honors recently at the University Dance Camp held at the University of Memphis. The squad won a superior ribbon and the trophy for home routine, superior trophy for excellence, the leadership award, the spirit stick, 54 superior ribbons for dances and 53 superior ribbons for excellence in drill-downs. Chante Duncan was named Drill-Down Queen, and four girls – Emily Morrison, Beth Barker, Heather West and Brooke Greenway – earned the title of All-stars. Also attending the camp were Whitney Guenard, Valarie Cuthbertson, Kelly Cunningham, Melia Tate, Jade Thompson, Lauren Tetens, Perris Ashley, Hope Dunseath, Jennifer Tipton, Nicole Engelkes, LaNedra Franklin, Brooke Thompson and Lindsey Bettinardi. Sherry Henderson is sponsor.
50 Years Ago
(1973)
“Off to a good start,” was the report Mrs. John Lee gave at a recent meeting of the Conway Jaycettes concerning the organization’s “Good Reading for Youth” project. Saturday was the first in a series of weekly reading sessions being conducted at the Faulkner-Van Buren Regional Library for children ages four to 10. Forty children attended.
Mrs. Elza Reynolds of Greenbrier has won a coat at Lefler’s Fashion Shop. The coat is valued at $80. A drawing was held at the close of a showing of winter coats at the Conway store.
Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. I.Z. Hackler Jr. were Mr. and Mrs. James Hamilton and children of Rogersville, Tenn. They also visited her brother, Paul Hackler, and Mrs. Hackler.
