(2011)
Twenty-two Conway School District students competed in the National History Day competition this summer at the University of Maryland at College Park. They competed against 4,000 students from the United States, American Samoa and other American protectorates and Department of Defense schools in Europe. Several finished in the Top 20 in the nation. The students were accompanied to the competition by teachers from Carl Stuart Middle School and Conway High School-East.
A group of Wooster Elementary staff and fifth grade gifted and talented students, along with Greenbrier school officials and First Security Bank officials, were pictured at the grand opening of the Wooster Panther Bank. With the bank program, students in third through fifth grades can accrue “Wooster bucks” when they are caught making good choices by teachers and staff at the school. They may use some of their bank savings to purchase items from the Panther Store.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. William E. McAllister Sr. of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at reception Saturday at Camp Robinson Wildlife Management Club House. The McAllisters were married Sept. 14, 1946, in Searcy. Mr. McAllister was born at Griffithville (White County). Mrs. McAllister was born at St. Vincent (Conway County). They are both retired. The McAllisters have four children, Linda Brainerd, William McAllister Jr., Beverly Quarti and Ron McAllister of Wooster. They have eight grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Mr. and Mrs. Gustav M. Lorenz of Greenbrier recently noted their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 4, 1946. Mrs. Lorenz, the former Patricia Shelton, is a homemaker. Mr. Lorenz is a retired district chief of the Little Rock Fire Department and a World War II veteran. They are parents of Sharon Martin, Pat James, Bill Lorenz and Gus Lorenz III. They also have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(1971)
Mrs. Howard R. Montgomery has returned from Germany where she was the guest of her daughter, Mrs. Roby Mize, Major Mize and son, Roby Dan. Major Mize is a flight surgeon stationed with the Air Force in Ramstein. Mrs. Montgomery accompanied them on a tour of Scandinavian countries. They also visited relative on Oland, an island off the southeast coast of Sweden. Cadet James Montgomery of the Military Academy in West Point is now visiting his parents in Conway. Cadet Montgomery also recently visited his sister in Germany.
Rocky Dunn and John McCoy of Conway were delegates to the recent convention of Disabled American Veterans in Detroit, Mich.
Mrs. Herman Little and children, Tracy and Tim, of Atlanta, Ga., returned home after spending a few days with Mrs. Marion Muse.
