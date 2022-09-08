The Faulkner County 4-H Program held an Open House event on Aug. 30. The Open House provided an opportunity for current and interested members and volunteers to learn about the 4-H Program, county 4-H club opportunities, along with county, state and national education opportunities. 4-H membership and project work provides opportunities for youth to serve in leadership and community service roles, compete in competitive activities, attend camps, and earn educational scholarships. 4-H members do not have to live on a farm or have animals to be a member. The program is open to all youth between the ages of 5 and 19.

Mallettown United Methodist Church celebrated homecoming services on Sept. 2. Activities included worship, a potluck dinner and an afternoon of gospel music. The church is on the state and national register of historic places in Arkansas and has been serving the community since 1878. It is located in Conway County, five miles east of Springfield off Highway 124.

