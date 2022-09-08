The Faulkner County 4-H Program held an Open House event on Aug. 30. The Open House provided an opportunity for current and interested members and volunteers to learn about the 4-H Program, county 4-H club opportunities, along with county, state and national education opportunities. 4-H membership and project work provides opportunities for youth to serve in leadership and community service roles, compete in competitive activities, attend camps, and earn educational scholarships. 4-H members do not have to live on a farm or have animals to be a member. The program is open to all youth between the ages of 5 and 19.
Mallettown United Methodist Church celebrated homecoming services on Sept. 2. Activities included worship, a potluck dinner and an afternoon of gospel music. The church is on the state and national register of historic places in Arkansas and has been serving the community since 1878. It is located in Conway County, five miles east of Springfield off Highway 124.
Penny Barlow and Julie Goodwin took a seven-stroke victory in the Dunny Crafton Member-Guest tournament at Conway Country Club. Barlow and Goodwin teamed for a 64. Thelma Shock and Peggy Glover were second at 71 and Becky Bussey and Kim Williams were third at 71. Beth Milligan and Melinda South were fourth at 72.
Jeremy Bruner, a student at Conway High School, reported in his Log Cabin Democrat column that Jake and Katherine Starnes, son and daughter of Terry and Cheryl Starnes of Conway, will both be serving as drum majors at their respective Conway schools. Jake is a senior at Conway Senior High School and Katherine is a freshman at Conway High School. The drum majors aid the band director in conducting and commanding during marching season and contests.
Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland returned from a weekend trip to Gothenburg, Neb., where they visited her cousin, Mrs. E.J. Loutzenheiser. They were accompanied by their granddaughter, Anna Kate Westmoreland of Boston, Mass.
Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Rowlett were her niece, Mrs. Richard Fulton, and daughter Sandy of Phoenix, Ariz., and Mrs. Rowlett’s sister, Mrs. Harmon Fulmer and Mr. Fulmer of Little Rock.
Mrs. Robert Shoemaker and son, David, returned from a week’s visit at Lake Junaluska, N.C. They were accompanied by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Matheny of Jackson, Miss., who joined them in Memphis, Tenn.
