Officials at Hendrix College announced the school welcomed a record 457 new students to campus for the fall semester. Last year’s new student enrollment was 383 students. Classes began on Aug. 27. The new student class represents 32 states and 11 countries, including the Bahamas, China, France, Germany, Guatemala, Myanmar, Nepal, Palestine, Rwanda, Singapore and Vietnam. The grade-point average for the entering first-year students is 3.94, and 73 enrolling students have legacy ties to Hendrix.
Amy Whitehead, director of the Center for Community and Economic Development at the University of Central Arkansas, has been named to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. The GIS board supports economic development and an improved quality of life for Arkansas citizens by providing basic spatial data infrastructure and coordinating geographic information activities.
It took some waiting for the certification process, but Barrett Simkins of Conway now holds the state fishing record for spotted gar with his Lake Conway fish of 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Simkins took the gar with a bow and arrow on April 11 on the north end of Lake Conway. The gar was 35 inches long and 13 inches around. The fish was verified by Carl Perrin of Conway, district fisheries biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Airman Richard E. Boling, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil E. Boling of Conway, is stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, after completing basic training at Lackland AFB.
Mrs. Walter McNutt of Albuquerque, N.M., is a guest of her sister-in-law, Mrs. Hazel McNutt, and mother-in-law, Mrs. R.C. Carroll. Mr. McNutt will arrive tomorrow. They’ll also visit Mr. McNutt’s brother, John H. McNutt, and Mrs. McNutt.
Monroe Lee Hogan, 32, of Conway has become a member of the Conway Police Department. He served as chief deputy to Sheriff Joe S. Martin for five years. Hogan, a 1959 graduate of Conway High School, was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Department. Hogan was in the service station business prior to joining Martin’s staff. Orlan Jones, a former Conway patrolman, accepted the appointment as deputy sheriff to succeed Hogan, who organized the Faulkner County CID several months ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.