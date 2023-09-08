(2013)

Officials at Hendrix College announced the school welcomed a record 457 new students to campus for the fall semester. Last year’s new student enrollment was 383 students. Classes began on Aug. 27. The new student class represents 32 states and 11 countries, including the Bahamas, China, France, Germany, Guatemala, Myanmar, Nepal, Palestine, Rwanda, Singapore and Vietnam. The grade-point average for the entering first-year students is 3.94, and 73 enrolling students have legacy ties to Hendrix.

