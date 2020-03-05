March 5
(2010)
Mike Coats and Mike Kraft were honored as the Business Executives of the Year at the annual Conway Area Chamber of Commerce meeting. The Good Neighbor Award went to Mary Acklin and the Distinguished Service Award went to Johnny Adams.
It was announced the Clint Black would be the main featured entertainment at the 2010 Toad Suck Daze festival. The Toad Suck logo design was also revealed.
Advent Lutheran Church, 900 Farris Road, was sponsoring the 15th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Potato-Fest to Benefit Bethlehem House. There would be a potato-bar dinner with all the trimmings.
(1995)
Leslie Crain, a fourth-grade student at Theodore Jones Elementary, won the Faulkner County Spelling Bee and would compete at the state level on April 1.
Choosing to Excel was expanding its program to enhance a new semester-long health program. Eighth graders would attend a one-week workshop on a variety of teenage issues and concerns.
Photographer Marty Sikes was gearing up to chair the Toad Suck Council. The festival was entering its 14th year.
Justin and Chad Jeane opened Cajun Brothers Furniture and Mattress at 627 Front Street offering furniture purchased at factories hold the merchandise as cancelled orders and overruns.
(1970)
Clay Lamey and Laura Burford were named Mr. and Miss Conway High School in the schools annual Who’s Who election.
Six new directors were named to the board of Briarwood Country Club: Tom Welch, Mrs. Joe Callaway, Rev. Sherl Blake, Dick Bausom, Philip Lipsmeyer and Jim McKinney.
Dr. Jerry Park, a Conway optometrist, was pictured demonstrating how to use a simple device for viewing the eclipse scheduled for March 7. The total eclipse of the sun would occur in the southeastern part of the U.S.
The Arkansas Senate approved a bill to appropriate $315,000 to construct a gymnasium at State College of Arkansas.
(1945)
Voters of Conway special school district No. 1 were asked to approve an application for a loan of $6,500 from the state revolving loan fund at the annual school election. The money was sought to complete payment on construction costs of the new colored school which was nearing completion. The school was destroyed by fire in January 1943.
Gov. Laney appointed Dr. T.S. Staples to the State Board of Education for another term.
Miss Eloise Rhode, who taught in North Little Rock, spent the weekend visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.D. Rhode.
(1920)
From the Enders column: Mrs. Victoria Brittain and Miss Ara Evans of Quitman were guests of their brother, W.A. Evans.
Gardening has given way to quilting since winter seemed to have returned for an indefinite stay.
A number of our young people attended a singing at Fairview and reported a large crowd and a pleasant time.
Misses Inez Clark and Flora Davis, teachers at the Naylor School, spent the weekend with Miss Clark’s parents, Dr. and Mrs. W.I. Clark.
New window shades had been purchased for our school building by the agricultural club.
