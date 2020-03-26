March 26
(2010)
A small bridge on Mode Road in Guy was replaced due to excessive water damage. Some 40 to 50 Faulkner County bridges were to be replaced or repaired over the next five years, according to Faulkner County Judge Preston Scroggin.
It was announced at a groundbreaking ceremony between developers and city officials the Conway Cinema 12 would open at 201 Skyline Drive in November.
Rhonda Wharton filed for re-election to the position of Faulkner County Circuit Clerk. She was elected in 2006 and had been chief deputy circuit clerk from 1993 to 2006.
(1995)
Ancil Lea III, a Conway native and president and CEO of Ancil Lea Consulting, Inc. announced a reopening for business. The business specialized in consulting for practice management software and computer systems for physicians, clinics and hospitals.
Mildred Dunn of Conway was pictured showing off her Life Membership Award presented during the 36th annual meeting of the Faulkner County Historical Society. The featured speaker at the meeting was Michael B. Dougan.
(1970)
The marriage of Miss Julie Barbara Isom and Robert Hill would occur March 26 at First Baptist Church with a reception to be held in the Social Hall.
Terry Fiddler was accepted for the January 1971 class of the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry in Memphis. He would receive a Bachelor of Science degree in biology in August from SCA.
Edwin H. Floyd, president of the Conway Kiwanis Club, announced the program for the annual Easter sunrise service. The Rev. Ben F. Jordan, pastor of First United Methodist Church, would deliver the Easter message.
(1945)
Mrs. W. Hargrove Smith reported to city officers yesterday the theft of 14 tulips and a quantity of hyacinths from her flower garden at her home, 945 Center Street, during the past few nights. She told officers she suspected school pupils of committing the thefts.
Rev. and Mrs. T.W. Hayes purchased from Ensign and Mrs. Verrell O. McNabb their brick residence at 409 Center Street for $4,500.
The new fire engine and pumper ordered by the city of Conway last year would probably not be delivered before June although delivery had been promised within 120 days after the order.
(1920)
A monument which would be erected over the grave of the late John R. Suter by Green Grove Lodge No. 107, F and A.M. was being completed by the Conway Marble Works. Mr. Suter, whose body was buried at Oak Grove Cemetery, was a member of the local Masonic lodge from 1872 until his death in 1909. He was placed on the honor roll by the lodge in 1896.
