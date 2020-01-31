Feb. 2
(2010)
Ellen, Asher, Eli and Eden Kirsch placed an ad in the paper wishing Ruth Frenkel, Ellen’s mother, a “Happy Birthday to the World’s Best Mom and Grandmother.”
As part of the pink Valentine’s Day pages, Courtney Spradlin featured a story on Jim and Peggy Schneider who had been married nearly 44 years. Both retired in 2000; Jim worked for the Log Cabin and was UCA Information Director and Peggy established Independent Living Services.
Two UCA quarterbacks returned to their alma mater as part of Clint Conque’s coaching staff. Zak Clark would coach quarterbacks while Nathan Brown coached tight ends and H-backs.
(1995)
Eleven members of the Lifeword Broadcasting Ministries staff received recognition at the ministry’s first annual Service Awards banquet. Those honored were Mike Jones of Greenbrier, Jerene Reddin, Loreta Courtney, Phillip Rice, Rick Russell, Donny Parrish, Carol Gipson, Mark Malone, Bill Ward, and Diane Ward of Conway and Rick Binz of Little Rock.
Conway Wampus Cat defensive tackle Jermaine Brown signed a letter of intent to play football at UAPB.
Jordan Leach, 5; Candace Wilson, 5; and Brooke Leach, 3 were pictured hanging on a tree in Laurel Park, enjoying the view from their perch. The three were having a picnic in the park.
(1970)
Juniors Jan Tyler, Sherri Castleberry and Nancy Bradley were among those competing in the 1970 Conway High School Beauty Revue.
Miss Julia Dunaway was honored by Conway Corporation for 30 years of service at its annual employees’ awards dinner at the Ramada Inn. James Brewer, manager of the corporation presented Miss Dunaway, a bookkeeper, with a gold watch. John P. Lea received a 25-year service pin while James Brewer, Garland Bradley and Eiland Anthony received 15-year pins. Mrs. Delma Hendon and Darrell Fleming received 10-year pins while Mrs. Mattie Fulmer, Jim West, Raymond Martin and Coy Johnson received five-year pins.
(1945)
A brownout order went into effect on February 1 but Conway residents had already reduced consumption in total kilowatt hour output, beginning their conservation efforts before the order went into effect. On the first effective date, Conway’s electric plant produced 370 less kilowatt hours which meant a saving of approximately 35 gallons of the fuel oil used to produce the power.
Conway citizens awoke on Groundhog’s Day morning to find the ground covered with snow. Three-fourths of an inch fell during the night in this second snow of the season. The groundhog did not see his shadow.
(1920)
From the Oakland Column: Professor Wayne Dubose visited at Jim Kelley’s. W.N. Jones of Conway was here last week writing insurance. He reported that he wrote $9,000 worth in the little city of Cato. Mrs. Cardie Brockinton was on the sick list. Miss Maude Carmichael of Tate Mill spent the day with relatives. R.M. Harrell was slowly recovering from a severe attack of malaria and rheumatism. Our new blacksmith, W.L. Harrell was getting plenty of trade and was doing satisfactory work. Jesse Black was kept busy the past week making arrests and summoning witnesses.
