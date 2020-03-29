March 29
(2010)
Marty Haggard, son of legendary country music singer Merle Haggard, performed at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at the corner of Lee and Watkins.
Leslie Newkirk, Conway High senior, was pictured sorting through hanging plants for the school’s annual plant sale.
Six hundred pounds of catfish from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were released into the pond at The Meadows for the Bass Pro Shops Crappie Masters Kinds Outdoor Fishing Rodeo.
Taryn South, 4, was pictured picking up Easter eggs during the Conway Twilight Optimist Club’s annual Easter egg hunt at the Don Owen Sports Complex.
(1995)
Dr. Tom Beasley and Robyn Mann, R.N.P would be opening Mayflower Family Medicine at 587 Highway 365. The clinic was part of the Conway Regional Rural Health Network.
A weekend storm passed through Faulkner County, damaging the Greathouse Restoration on the grounds of the Faulkner County Courthouse. Pieces of the chimney fell on the ground as three trees fell on the house and the old Faulkner County Library, causing damage to both structures.
Toad Jam Committee members Janice Malone, Bill Lammers, Arch Jones and Tom Malone were pictured looking over materials for the three-on-three basketball tournament.
(1970)
Starkey Construction submitted the low bid of $31,436 for construction of an exotic birdhouse at the Little Rock Zoo. The interior court of the monkey house would be enclosed.
The Conway Theater would be taken over April 16-18 for the showing of “For Pete’s Sake!” for the Billy Graham Crusade.
Dr. Bob W. Smith joined the Banister-Lieblong Clinic after being discharged from the Little Rock Air Force Base where he was a captain.
Paul Hervey Wilson, native of Conway who had been a purser at sea with the US Merchant Marine since college graduation, would be attending UA School of Medicine.
(1945)
James W. Hall, confessed slayer of six persons, retracted his statement about killing 10 Mexicans and a Texas man as he was being transported to the state prison farm at Tucker in Jefferson County from the Pulaski County jail. He said, “I just decided to give them a good story.”
Ralph “Buddy” Blythe, a state patrolman, was stationed at Conway under a new setup. Blythe, a former ASTC athlete, had formerly been stationed in Rogers.
Arkansas schoolteachers would receive substantial raises during the 1945-46 fiscal year when the teachers’ salary fund would be increased by $2 million.
(1920)
State Normal’s debating team, composed of Paul Browner of Heber Springs and Ernest Vinson of Colt, would leave for Tahlequah, Oklahoma where Northwest Oklahoma Normal would be met in debate. Professor Dean D. McBrien, head of the debating council, would accompany the two young men. The debate question was: “Resolved: That settlement of labor disputes by arbitration should be made mandatory by legislative enactment.”
