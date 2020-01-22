January 23
(2010) Conway High School senior Patrick Mann was pictured working on his batting skills during baseball practice.
Sue Alread, one of Conway’s civic pioneers and longtime AP history teacher at Conway High, passed away. She was a founding member of Junior Auxiliary and helped in organizing the Shelter for Abused Women.
The St. Joseph Alumni Association named Kerry Molder, Theresa Mallett and Chuck Davidson, longtime supporters of the school, as honorary St. Joseph Alumni at the homecoming basketball game.
“The Blind Side,” a biographical sports drama film about Michael Oher, offensive lineman who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, was showing at the theatre.
(1995)Eddie Kelso, pastor of Bible Baptist Church, went on a mission trip to Cuba, leading a team of Christian laymen to deliver medical supplies and Bibles into Havana. The team also held services and delivered Spanish Bibles to area churches.
Dennis Fisher and Arch Jones, Jr., Arkla Gas employees, presented Conway Athletic Director Buzz Bolding with paperwork for two water heaters to be used in the new field house at Conway High School.
Federal approval of the merger of Boatman’s Bancshares of St. Louis and Worthen Banking Corporation of Little Rock cleared the way for the merger to be completed in February.
(1970)Esker Herman Winters, veteran Conway realtor, passed away. He had served on the Conway Board of Realtors from 1961 to 1968 and was a member of the Conway Planning Commission.
Conway Public Schools was dismissed for a fifth snow day following an afternoon snowfall of nearly an inch.
Dr. Keller Lieblong, Cecil Bell and Willie J. Cardin filed to run for re-election to the Conway School District Board of Education. They were all unopposed.
David Dawson, 31, was awarded the Conway Jaycees’ Distinguished Service Award. Dawson, past president, was cited for his contributions to Conway through his activities with the Jaycees.
(1945)A community chest for Conway, whereby the multiple number of drives for various funds would be merged into one each year, was suggested at a meeting of YBMA at the American Grill. The community chest would require the services of a fulltime executive and it was suggested this man could also serve on the Chamber of Commerce.
W.D. Ketcheside, Conway wholesale grocer, took his seat in the state Senate today after being sworn in by Lt. Gov. J.L. Shaver. Ketcheside, represented the 12th District, had run unopposed to fill the post of the late Dr. Henry B. Hardy of Greenbrier.
(1920)The Morrilton Chamber of Commerce transferred the tract of 40 acres desired by the trustees as the site of the new Arkansas Christian College. The Chamber of Commerce paid $10,000 for the tract, known as the Earl property.
Prices of lumber received another boost of $5 to $20 per 1,000 feet. “B” grade finishing lumber bore a retail price of $120 per 1,000 feet.
