March 27
(2010)
Log Cabin Democrat Publisher Rick Fahr was pictured presenting LCD classified advertising consultant Crystal Geraldson with the Morris Communication Hero Award for her strong sales performance and lasting contributions. She had worked for the LCD since July 2007.
An annual father-son weekend fishing trip to Gaston’s on the White River included Don Adlong and his sons, Matt, David and Andrew, and grandsons, Luke, Justin, Jacob and Joshua. Also attending were Terry, Lane, Clay and Blake Bradshaw; Chris and Cannon Curtis; Mack and Doug Bonds; Mark and Jarrod Brightwell; Troy Treat and Seth Powell; and Dan and Jeremy Atkins.
(1995)
Capt. Charles T. Swafford, a member of the Marine Corps Reserves, was nationally recognized and named the 1994 Junior Officer of the Year for the Marine Reserves by the Reserve Officer Association. Swafford, an employee at Kimberly-Clark, was commanding officer of the bulk and fuel platoon of the 6th Motor Transport Battalion, 4th Force Service Support Group stationed in Texarkana, Texas.
Abby Wood, an employee at the new Faulkner County Library, was pictured shifting books in the children’s room. The new library would open April 3 on Tyler Street. The move took 200-300 volunteers two days.
(1970)
Public and parochial schools were dismissed for the Easter holidays and would resume on Tuesday after Easter. A Good Friday community service was planned by the Conway Ministerial Alliance and would be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Wendell Tackett, manager of Dean Milk Co, 802 Chestnut, for 18 years, was transferred to Memphis and would be succeeded here by Howard B. Ridgely who had been a supervisor at the Conway plant.
Cleddie W. Harper, president of the Conway Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon officially opening Pizza Q. Bobby Tiner was manager of the Conway restaurant which served eight-sided Greek pizzas.
(1945)
Edward W. Bauer was re-elected president of the YBMA at the annual election of officers. Other officers elected were Ralph Cochran, first vice president; M.C. Davis, second vice president; Sidney B. Robinson, secretary; J.O. Cox, treasurer; Ed Speaker, sergeant at arms; M.D. McCarville and Gay Newberry, members of the board of governors.
The appraisement of the estate of Joseph Frauenthal, together with the inventory, was approved. The inventory valued the estate at $54,655.87. It consisted of 10 shares of common stock of Frauenthal & Schwarz, Inc. valued at $50 and one-half interest in the estate of Henry Frauenthal, valued at $54,605.87.
(1920)
A list of young men from this county who were killed in action or who died of disease during the war, had been supplied by the state headquarters of the American Legion to the Theodore Campbell post. These men would be honored in a ceremony planned by the legion.
