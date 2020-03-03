March 3
(2010)
Nick Lasker was named the new associate director of the Arkansas Activities Association, replacing Kathy Snell Tadlock. Lasker was a 1984 graduate of Conway High School, a 1988 Hendrix College graduate and earned his masters from UCA in 1995.
Governor Mike Beebe would be among officials in Conway for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Hewlett-Packard facility. More than 500 were working at there with 500 more to be hired.
Stoby’s was preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Tim Ester, the general manager, had been there for 22 years and Debbie Patrom had been a waitress there for 14 years.
(1995)
Nucor Fastener received the necessary rezoning for its $7 million manufacturing plant on Sturgis Road. The City Council also approved the annexation of 58 acres that would be part of the property.
Faulkner County Librarian Ruth Voss was pictured giving Kiwanians a tour of the nearly completed facility. The old library would close March 15 and the new library would open later in March.
Heather Watson was selected as one of five Hendrix students to participate in an international exchange program at Karl Franzens University of Graz, Austria for the 1995-96 school year.
(1970)
A reception and open house at the offices of the Faulkner County Welfare Department honored W.E. Bolding, retiring county director. Bolding served as director of the Faulkner County office 25 years.
A small tornado struck the Needs Creek area near Greenbrier and strong winds caused damage in other parts of Faulkner County. AP&L crews were busy replacing seven utility poles which were snapped in two by heavy winds along Highway 65, about five miles north of Conway.
Mrs. Charles Ward, Faulkner County Easter Seal chairman, was pictured with co-chairs Mrs. Robert Strause, publicity, and Mrs. Mary Nell Shaw, school chairman, as they planned the campaign.
(1945)
A survey revealed that at least 500 in the city and 1,000 in the county were still without power after the ice storm on February 27. Crews had been working around the clock to restore lines.
“The Fighting Lady,” considered one of the greatest documentaries of the war era, was showing at the Conway Theatre.
The big plane that Consolidated Vultee was going to make after the war for Pan American World Airways was pictured.
A Dodge army ambulance was assigned to the Conway medical company of the Arkansas State Guard for emergency use. It was driven to Conway from Little Rock by Sgt. Ed Halter.
(1920)
A total of 27 names of candidates, including 14 for the six aldermen positions, were filed with Secretary V.D. Hill before the ballot for the Democratic municipal primary election was closed. One vacancy existed in the position of city treasurer; a position held by Tom Davis. No candidate filed for that office. W.D. Cole and W.H. Duncan were running for mayor while J.R. Piercey and J.A. King were running for marshal.
