Feb. 5
(2010)
Tyrone and Ann Scott celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on January 30 with a private family dinner at their home.
Greg Murry, superintendent of Conway Public Schools, announced that Sallie Cone Elementary would be repurposed as a pre-kindergarten center. Although the district had purchased land on Old Military Road for a new elementary school, it had not yet been decided whether that new school would be built right away.
Landscaping work was being done at the new UCA business building. The work was expected to be completed in about a month weather permitting.
(1995)
Leslie Hicks was crowned the 1995 Conway High School Beauty Revue Queen from a field of 18 contestants. Nicole Maly was named first runner-up and Sunny Boudreaux was named second runner-up.
Satterfield Oil, celebrating 50 years, owned stations at Harkrider and Oak, Highway 65B, Highway 64 East, Highway 365 South and in Greenbrier. Its office was at 105 E. Robins.
The first match of a mentor to a child for the new Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization in Conway was between Eric Rossi, 14, and David Grimes, a financial planner at American Management Corporation.
(1970)
Three Conway couples were aboard the Cunard liner Franconia for a 12-day West Indies cruise: Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Ott, Mr. and Mrs. John Mode Gentry, and Mr. and Mrs. Noble H. Smith sailed from Ft. Lauderdale with stops in Puerto Rico and St. Thomas.
Seniors Debbie Smith, Vicky Joyner, Becky Weeks and Pam Nutter were among the contestants in the Conway High School Beauty Revue held at Ida Waldran Auditorium at SCA.
West Department Store was hosting a photography session for three days and mothers were encouraged to get their children’s portraits done.
(1945)
All tractor owners and operators were invited to attend the Faulkner County Tractor School at the courthouse where they would learn about safety, carburetors and manifolds, fuel, air cleaners, spark plugs, lubrication, cooling, valves and rubber tires. The school was being sponsored by fourteen Conway individuals and businesses.
A marine private from Vilonia traveled 8,000 miles from his station in the Pacific upon being notified by telegram that his children, 4 and 2, had died in a house fire. The children were home alone while their mother had walked a mile to the mailbox.
(1920)
Esquire F.D. Utley of Lonoke County recalled living in Faulkner County in 1870 and compared it to 1920: Every farmer worked with oxen. People went to church in their ox wagons. E. Van Ronkle sold tools near where S.G. Smith’s store was; a saloon was where the Greeson Drug Store was; Max Frauenthal’s Store was where Frauenthal & Schwarz was; Col. A.P. Robinson lived where Mrs. Georgia Hendrickson lived. Farmers would go to Little Rock once or twice a year to buy their sugar and coffee and a few dry goods, but everyday clothing was made at home.
