Dec. 29
(2009)
n Brian Quinn was pictured watching his son, Pierce, 10, practice skateboarding at the Goodwheel Skate Park.
n Melinda Davis at the Tobacco Store on Harkrider Street was pictured stocking Grand Prix cigarettes. Only “fire-safe” cigarettes could be sold after January 1, 2010.
n The top state AP story for 2009 was about the launch of the Arkansas State Lottery on September 28. Scratch off and Powerball tickets were sold after lawmakers put a framework in place for the games.
n Lakeview Centennial Patriots defeated the Conway Wampus Cats at the Springdale Har-ber Holiday Classic. Kenyon McNeaill scored 23 points while Preston Purifoy added 21.
(1994)
n Tony W. Hartwick of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was one of 82 officers who graduated from the Basic Police Training class at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in East Camden.
n Conway business teachers attending the Arkansas Business Education Association conference in Little Rock were Doretta Bright, Arletha Manley, Jeannie Moore, Nelda Reed, Robbie Rutherford, Betty Stevens and Kathy Woodcock.
n ALLTEL Mobile was offering customers 43,200 free minutes of airtime for 30 days upon activation of any cellular phone. A Nokia LX12 Mobile Phone was priced at $9.95 while a Motorola DPC 550 was priced at $59.
(1969)
n Rep. Wilbur D. Mills notified Mayor Walter Dunaway that the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation of the Department of Interior had made a $10,288 matching grant to the city of Conway for the development of Fifth Avenue Park in the eastern section of the city.
n Pam Nutter, a Conway High senior, was entered in the Arkansas Junior Miss Pageant at Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock. She won the North Arkansas Junior Miss crown at Conway in November.
n S.C. (Doc) Case, a veteran of 20 years with the postal service, became the regular carrier for rural route #3 from the Greenbrier Post Office.
(1944)
n The feature, “Beachhead to Berlin,” a 20-minute short on the invasion of Normandy, would be shown at the Conway theatre. The film was produced by the Warner studios, through the cooperation with the coast guard.
n Theo Ashcraft, who was given a medical discharge from the army at Camp Chaffee December 20 after serving more than seven months in the field artillery at Camp Gordon, Georgia and Fort Jackson, South Carolina, would resume his former position as manager of the Conway Sterling Store and district representative of the Sterling organization in northwest Arkansas.
(1919)
n Miss Jewel Snow, a member of the public school faculty at Ashdown, was guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.J. Snow.
n A.C. Sharp, who formerly held a half-interest in the O.K. Barber Shop on East Oak Street, announced the sale of his interest to Charles Jinske of Vilonia. Mr. Sharp, however, had been employed by the new proprietors, Heavener and Jinske, and would continue to work there.
