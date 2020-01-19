Jan. 19
(2010)
n About 200 people met at the Faulkner County Library, most having marched there from Simon Park in downtown Conway. This was the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March and was organized by Jeffrey Moncrease and his wife Jacqueline Moncrease.
n UCA would honor its greatest basketball player, Scottie Pippen, by retiring his #33 jersey in a halftime ceremony on Jan. 20. Pippen would attend the game against Nicholls State.
n The Conway Running Club held its annual meeting to start the new year. There were 47 members present to elect officers.
(1995)
n Steve Martin, Director of Sanitation; Tommy Pearce, Sanitation Department employee; and Billy Floyd of Mosley Balers of Waco Texas were pictured watching as bales of newspaper came out of the new baling machine located in the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) building at the Conway Landfill. Newspapers, cardboard, aluminum cans and other garbage went up a conveyor belt and into a holding bin before it was compacted in the area below.
n Faulkner County was covered with big, fluffy snowflakes, the heaviest snowfall of the winter so far, but it was gone by 1:30 a.m. A light layer of snow remained on the grass.
(1970)
n Jim Hoggard, manager of Bell’s Men’s Store since January 1967, and Bob Scroggin, formerly associated with M-K Company, Inc., wholesale grocers, purchased men’s store from Cecil Bell. Scroggin would be actively associated with Hoggard in the management of the store.
n Charles Acuff, superintendent of the Arkansas Children’s Colony, accompanied Mrs. Winthrop Rockefeller to a meeting of the President’s Committee on Mental Retardation at the White House.
n A light, and somewhat unexpected, quarter-inch of snowfall gave Conway public school students their fourth day of unscheduled vacation since returning to classes on Jan. 5.
(1945)
n One baby a day was born in 1945 at Conway Memorial Hospital, according to the hospital’s records. Girl babies outnumbered boy babies 12 to seven, although male births led female births 165 to 154 in 1944.
n Donations in the downtown area to the infantile paralysis campaign reached $502.16. K.W. Parker, captain of the canvassing campaign, said only seven of the 12 teams had reported so he expected donations to exceed $750.
n Rev. W. Hugh Owen was named administrator of the estate of John Springer who died Jan. 4. The administration bond was put at $8,000.
(1920)
n City Marshal J.R. Piercey might resign as a result of the action of the city council that took from him the office of street commissioner, which paid him a salary of $45 per month, and transferred the position to Mayor W.D. Cole without salary. The procedure left the marshal with a salary of only $5 a month, plus his fees as a peace officer in criminal cases.
