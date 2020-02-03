Feb. 4
(2010)
Harold W. Bailey of Conway was identified as the winner of the $25 million Powerball price. After $3 million in federal income tax and $850,754 in state income tax was withheld, Bailey claimed a check in the amount of $8,264,462.78.
Conway High School senior Jonathan Seals shadowed Conway Police Chief A.J. Gary during Junior Achievement Groundhog Job Shadow Day. He was pictured with Detective Brian Wilson who explained the department’s forensics software to the student.
Traci Caldwell, an English instructor at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, was a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune,” winning $11,150 in cash.
(1995)
A major manufacturing plant, employing 112 workers initially, was coming to Conway but the Conway delegation that attracted the firm was not saying who it was. The company was expected to spend $7 million for the land and $20 million to equip the facility.
Satterfield Oil was celebrating 50 years in Faulkner County. It owned Karber-New Lion Station at Front and Prairie; Odie Holland’s Lion Station at Locust and Van Ronkle; Hiegel’s Plumbing Shop at Clayton and Van Ronkle; and the Lion Station on Harkrider in Conway as well as the Glover’s Lion Station in Guy and the Lion Station in Mt. Vernon.
(1970)
Ada Trailer Company began operations at 611 Garland Street. Owners were brothers R..W. and Ralph Amyx with Ralph serving as manager.
Thomas G. Wilson, president of Conway Development Corporation, reported that nearly $200,000 of land was sold in the Conway Industrial Park in 1969. Property sales during the year were to Texaco, Demographics, Coffey-Clifton Mobile Home Sales, Fleming & Sons, J.F. O’Kelley, Garrison Properties and Kimberly-Clark.
Seniors Kathy Bath and Linda Johnson were among the contestants at the Conway High School Beauty Revue held at Ida Waldran Auditorium at SCA.
Senior Jack Bell was named FFA Member of the Month at Conway High School.
(1945)
Elder J.C. Dawson succeeded Elder Malcolm Bowen, pastor of the Church of Christ in Conway for the past 19 months. Bowen accepted the pastorate of the Northwest Church of Christ in Seattle, Washington.
The Faulkner County Athletic Association awarded the annual county tournaments for senior boys and girls and junior boys and girls to Enola. Enola made a bid of $120 for the games.
Dr. D.D. McBrien, chair of the inter-fraternity council at ASTC, announced that Jefferson Farris, Thomas Milam and Walter Ed Scales had all pledged Phi Lambda Chi while Bob Byrn pledged Phi Sigma Epsilon.
(1920)
Organization of the Faulkner Farmers’ Cooperative Association resulted from probably the most enthusiastic farm meeting ever held in Conway. Cooperative marketing on the federal plan was endorsed in effective talks by J.W. Bassett, C.E. Simpson, A.F. Kuykendall and William J. Grummer at a meeting held in the rooms of the Conway Commercial Club. Members who enrolled with the cooperative association at the meeting were Sam Little, C. Dussex, Hugh A. Moore, Martin Mayor, J.D. Moix, R.F. Parkin, Charles Lienhart, Alvin Little, A. Dussex, S.W. Simpson, J.W. Harrington, J.R. Southerland, I.E. Guiling, J.W. Acre, and the speakers, Bassett, Simpson, Kuykendall and Grummer.
