By CINDY BECKMAN
Log Cabin Democrat
Feb. 20
(2010)
Doretta Bright, wife of the late Raymond Bright, was pictured standing with her children by the Raymond Bright Athletic Scholarship Fund plaque that was unveiled at a UCA Foundation reception. A $25,000 endowment set up the scholarship.
B.J. Sams, a former news anchor at Little Rock television station KHTV, donated his collection of papers to the University of Central Arkansas Archives. The collection included work from a career that spanned five decades.
St. Joseph seventh grader Caroline Dail was pictured receiving ashes from Deacon Jerry Joe Harrison during the Ash Wednesday school mass.
(1995)
Bob Courtway and Bill Dunaway were pictured accepting induction into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame while Bob Meriwether sits nearby, listening to them speak.
First Community Bank promoted Teresa Garrett, Assistant Vice President Deposit Services; Lisa Wilcox, Assistant Vice President Teller Operation; April Springer, Vice President Mortgage Loan Department; Lisa Garrison, Assistant Vice President Loan Operations Manager; Sam Spears, Senior Vice President; and Carol Harrison, Assistant Vice President Administrative Assistant.
Doug and Rosemary James retired after 40 years in the restaurant business. Shorty’s Restaurant, 1101 Harkrider, was sold to Wayne and Keith Leach of Morrilton.
(1970)
Six St. Joseph High School students flew to Washington, D.C. to attend the North American Invitational Model United Nations Assembly: Payne Stoltz, Connie Lipsmeyer, Patsey Dussex, Tom Strack, Sister Ivan Marie and Michael Shulte.
Twelve Conway High musicians were named all-staters by the Arkansas High School Band and Orchestra Association: Jan Duvall, violin; Jackie Brown, alto saxophone; Charlotte Shideler, clarinet; Judy Terry, clarinet; Katie Dow, oboe; Melinda Isom, cello; James Murdock, alto saxophone; Richard Robinson, violin; Roger Martin, drums; L.C. Corbitt, Jr., tuba; James Prothro, baritone; and Gerald Garrison. They attended the All-State Clinic in North Little Rock, performing concerts there.
(1945)
Rev. J.E. Cobb of Texarkana, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church of Conway, said he and his wife planned to move to Conway. The couple would reside in a seven-room residence at 234 Davis Street which they recently purchased from R.W. Hankins. Cobb also served churches at Greenbrier, Enola, Springhill and Pleasant Valley.
Harold Morris purchased the P.H. Cleaver residence, 931 Faulkner, and would turn it into an apartment house. Six apartments would be provided in the two-story residence.
Conway’s teen-age center opened with approximately 125 young people attending. The high school PTA chaperoned the informal party held at the armory.
(1920)
Mrs. George S. Brown gave a delightful luncheon complimenting Mrs. O. Tydins and Miss Helen Fidlar of Chicago, guests of Mrs. Joseph Frauenthal.
William Van Valkenburg bought the interest of T.L. DeShong in the Magnolene service station. Robert S. Wait, former partner of Mr. DeShong, was manager of the station.
