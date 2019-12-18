Dec. 22
(2009)
• Michele Nyber, a Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute member, was pictured painting the gym wall at the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County Bob Nabholz Unit as part of the FCYLI class’s community service project.
• The Holiday Festival of Lights was open nightly at Centennial Bank Soccer Field off Dave Ward Drive. The mile-long track of animated lights was $5 a carload, photos with Santa were $5 and there were various children’s activities offered.
• Conway Christian High School girls won the Battle of the Brier basketball tournament. Their head coach was Ashley Nance.
(1994)
• Dr. Michael Carter would join the Conway Clinic, 919 Locust, effective January 2, 1995.
• The home of George and Barbara Johnson at 10 Lake Street in Greenbrier was attracting much attention because of its light display which included three crosses, a nativity scene, a Bible verse, an angel and many lights.
• Burglars broke into the computer lab and storage room in UCA’s Burdick Business Administration building, stealing 12 CPUs from the computer lab as well as 10 CPUs, two laptops, keyboard, monitor and projector from the storage room. The items were valued at $60,123.
(1969)
• Greenbrier football standouts Jerry Roberts, tailback, and Donny McMillan, quarterback, were named to the 1969 All-District 5B Football team.
• Postmaster Sam E. Adkisson and Dr. Waddy W. Moore, associate professor of history at SCA and president of the Faulkner County Historical Society, were pictured examining a box containing historical documents which was placed behind the cornerstone of the new Conway Post Office and Federal Building. The copper box, welded closed, contained a variety of informational documents about Conway and Faulkner County. The granite cornerstone, shipped here from Minnesota, weighed more than 1,000 pounds.
(1944)
• Lonzo A. Ross purchased from Mrs. Catherine and E.W. Martin part of lots No. 11 and 12, Firestone’s subdivision, block 41, Robinson’s plan, for $3,250. A residence on the lots was located on Watkins street between Caldwell Street and Robinson Avenue.
• The Conway Kiwanis Club in cooperation with the Conway and Grand theatres, entertained more than 1,200 Faulkner County children under the age of 16 at the two theatres. Both houses were filled to capacity for matinee shows. H.L. Clark served as Santa Claus, passing out sacks of fruit, candy and nuts to each child.
(1919)
• While returning home from the Presbyterian bazaar, Mrs. H.E. Cureton fell on the sidewalk on Faulkner Street near the residence of W.N. Owen. Mrs. Cureton sustained a broken arm. The break was very painful. Several people saw the fall and ran out to assist Mrs. Cureton. She was resting well.
• Professor O.T. Gilmore, principal of Quitman High School, was in Conway to spend the holidays with his parents, Rev. and Mrs. Y.A. Gilmore.
