Feb. 7
(2010) Former Hendrix coach Cliff Garrison was presented with the Elijah Pitts Award for career achievement at the Conway Athletic Awards banquet.
UCA unveiled a new athletic logo in a new font—a growling bear in a deeper shade of purple with claws embracing “UCA Bears.”
Seven-year-old Ethan Brantley of Enola was pictured on the mechanical bull at the 9th annual Beast Feast sponsored by Second Baptist Church. Some 2,400 organizers participated in the event held in the old Frigidaire factory off Robins Street.
Central Baptist College held a dedication ceremony for its new Judy Gabbard science center during homecoming activities.
(1995) Preschoolers Matthew Bowlin, Stacy Pinkett and Wesley Bowlin were pictured racing to the top of the jungle gym at Laurel Park.
Julia Lee Moore fifth-graders Candace Burton, Kristine Marr and Leanna Grady were pictured studying paper mache planets in the school hallway. The students would be part of a group of fifth-grade students going to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama for a three-day visit.
Marguerite Vann first-graders “Spanky” (Brandon Rogers) and “Alfalfa” (Landon Cotton) were pictured performing a musical number featuring the characters of “Little Rascals.” This was part of a musical performed by first graders at the school.
(1970) Mrs. Benny McClain would serve as the Faulkner County Heart Fund chairman for 1970 and planned to have a “white elephant sale” at the old Goodyear Store on Oak Street.
About 225 people would be on the Hendrix College campus for the Senior High Band Clinic sponsored by the music department. Twenty-six students from Conway High attended the weekend clinic.
Pam Hartwick and Holly Briley, team captains of the Vilonia High School girls’ basketball team, were pictured with a sportsmanship trophy the team won at a recent Joe T. Robinson tournament.
(1945) The Trapp Family singers would perform at ASTC’s Ida Waldran Auditorium on February 12 as the second in a series of concerts sponsored by the Conway Community Concert Association. The Baroness Maria Augusta von Trapp and her daughters, Johanna, Agatha, Hedwig, Maria, Martina, Rosemary and Eleanore, would perform under the direction of the family priest, Dr. Franz Wasner.
The Martinville-Marche bus permit was granted to Billy Martin of Martinville. The new bus line would transport defense workers only on highway 65 from Damascus to the Maumelle ordnance plant for the duration of the war plus six months.
(1920) Judge W.H. Duncan, land agent for the Missouri Pacific, reported the following sales of railway lands in this county: Forty acres near Saltillo to B.W. Green of Vilonia for $400; forty acres northeast of Conway to J.W. Firestone for $340; forty acres near Mayflower to Herman Steed of Atkins for $400; forty acres near Saltillo to Jess I Martin for $400; and eighty acres near Pinnacle Springs to J.L. Nash of Greenbrier for $680.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.