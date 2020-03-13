March 13
(2010)
Betty Courtway was given the Friend of the Year award while Chris Springer was named Volunteer of the Year by the Friends of the Library.
Dr. Larry Pillow, chairman of the Renewal Ranch board, said the organization was close to making a deal on 94 acres of land and would soon be able to announce its location and details.
Former Arkansas Razorback and NBA player “Big Nasty” Corliss Williamson was named the new men’s basketball coach at UCA.
The Conway High School boys’ basketball team celebrated winning the Class 7A state championship game against Fayetteville at the Summit Arena in Hot Springs.
(1995)
J & A Plants, owned by Jim and Ann Davis, opened at 1607 East Oak. Their greenhouse specialized in Boston ferns, hanging baskets and bedding plants.
Second Baptist Church held a Bible Conference with Bill Probasco as the guest speaker. Special music was provided by the Ward Singers, Don Bingham, Frances Monday Thomas and the Second Baptist Praise Singers.
Miss Greenbrier 1994 Shawn Smith was pictured pinning a sash on Angie Dunlap Miss Greenbrier 1995.
AETN aired a documentary, “Arkansas Remembered: From the Front Porch, which featured footage of the Lachowsky house on Conway Boulevard.
(1970)
The U.S. Senate voted to lower the voting age to 18 in all elections, federal, state and local. If approved by the House and upheld by the courts, voting rights would extend to an estimated 10-11 million.
St. Joseph High School National Honor Society sponsored a style show to buy new lockers at the school. The models included Katie Simon, Jane Moix, Susan Lock, Donna Dayer, Mrs. Charles Nabholz, Mrs. Albert Lachowsky, Mrs. Paul Goens, Mrs. David Wigton, Danny Ratliff, David White, Mike Schulte, Donna Hiegel, Carolyn Moix, Becky Kordsmeier, Vicky Cannon, Debbie Massery, Ann Garrett, Cathy Zimmerman and Tricia Halter.
(1945)
“For Whom the Bell Tolls,” said to be the greatest picture since “Gone with the Wind,” would be shown at the Conway Theatre for three days.
Attendance at Conway’s teenage center totaled 180 on Saturday night. Pictures were made of the center for the yearbook edition of the “Wampus Cat’s Purr” student publication.
One thousand feed of newsreel, recording the invasion of Iwo Jima, bloodiest assignment in the history of the U.S. Marine Corps, was released. The Grand Theatre would show the Iwo Jima battle scenes March 18-20. A total of 50,000 feet was shot by 60 combat cameramen.
(1920)
Promotions made at the annual meeting of the directors of Farmers State Bank included the naming of Frank Farris, former cashier, as vice president and R.H. Maddox, former assistant cashier, as cashier. H.C. Johnston, John E. Lyon and Gus Allison were named assistant cashiers. Other officers of the bank named for additional terms were S.G. Smith, president; Wiley Mosley, vice president; and William J. Grummer, secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.