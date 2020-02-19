Feb. 19
(2010)
Sayeed Abdul-Muntaqim, or Rainbow, with the Court Jesters Comedy Basketball team, was pictured teaching Sebastian Ealy, 5; Aaron Passmore, 5; and Alex Bowman, 5: during the Fraternal Order of Police fundraising celebration at Bob Courtway Middle School. The basketball game between the Court Jesters and FOP raised funds for the Shop with a Cop program.
Two small earthquakes were reported in Faulkner County, one a magnitude-2.5 four miles northeast of Greenbrier and three miles south of Twin Groves and a magnitude 1.7 three miles east of Greenbrier and six miles south of Guy.
(1995)
A 912-acre proposed annexation before the Conway City Council extended along Stanley Russ Road from east of South German Lane, past the state Civil Defense Center at the south end of Donaghey Avenue to Hilton Estates and Richland Hills and to the north end of Round Mountain.
Warren Stanford, Conway Street Superintendent, retired after 27 years. He was hired in September 1966.
Bill Humphrey opened Bill’s Drive-Through Grocery on the north side of Old Morrilton Highway, just a few doors down from Ryan’s Family Steak House, offering a wide variety of items from bread to cleaning supplies.
(1970)
Annette Gilliam of Conway, a psychology major at Oklahoma University, became the first Miss Black OU during OU’s annual Black Heritage Week Afro-dress ball.
State College of Arkansas received a $21,420 grant from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission to study the feasibility of raising catfish in cages in large reservoir lakes. Dr. Richard Collins would conduct the project in Greers Ferry Lake.
The Conway Kiwanis Club held its annual Ladies’ Night program with P.D. (Pedie) Gathright, a Little Rock humorist, as the speaker. The group of 100 met at Hulen Hall on the Hendrix College campus.
(1945)
M.C “Crite” Turner, veteran employee of the municipal waterworks system of Conway celebrated his 35th year with the plant, recalling the beginning of the first waterworks’ construction on February 17, 1911. Jo Frauenthal was chairman of the improvement district which contracted to build the system.
Russell C. Roberts, Conway attorney, was discharged from the army and appointed chief attorney for the rent control division of the office of price administration in Arkansas. He would handle alleged rent violation cases in 10 rent-controlled districts in the state. He would continue to live in Conway.
(1920)
The influenza quarantine in effect here last week did not keep the young women of Central College from having their annual Valentine party in the parlors of the college, even if the young men of Hendrix College and State Normal were lawfully restricted from attending. Since the young men could not attend, one half of the young women posed as young men and the reception proceeded in the usual manner. During the reception, Misses Cecil Walburt and Marguerite Simms were elected King and Queen of Hearts. Misses Irene Drummond and Ruth Estes dressed as the famous Gold Dust twins.
