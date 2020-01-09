Jan. 9
(2010)
• 42nd US President Bill Clinton posed with actress Nisi Sturgis, formerly of Conway, after watching Sturgis and the rest of the cast in the Broadway play, “39 Steps,” on November 30 at the Helen Hayes Theater in New York. After the play, Clinton told onlookers that Nisi’s grandfather, the late Mack Sturgis, had mentored him early in his career and was largely responsible for his political success.
• The Pi Beta Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi International Honor Society in Education at UCA named Megan Moore the Student Teacher of the Semester.
(1995)
• Melanie Lenser joined the radiology department at Conway Regional Medical Center as an MRI, CT technologist. Having recently moved to Conway from Wisconsin, she had 12 years of experience in the field of radiology.
• The Arkansas Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling that Wal-Mart’s below-cost pricing was designed to drive competitors out of business. The court, in a 4-3 ruling, dismissed a 1993 lawsuit brought by three Faulkner County pharmacists who contended that Conway Wal-Mart store No. 5 sold some drugs below cost in a deliberate attempt to drive them out of business.
(1970)
• William Thomas Starkey, 78, died at Richardson Nursing Home. He was a retired carpenter and father of 12.
• State Trooper Robert Gwatney estimated between 50 and 75 vehicles, most of them large transports and trucks, skidded off Interstate 40 in the Conway area.
• Jim Stone, principal of Conway Junior High School, emphasized students waiting for parents or buses after school needed to take shelter inside the building due to the extreme cold.
• Dr. Michael Rapp was the guest speaker at a meeting of the Ever Green Garden Club held at the home of Mrs. Faril Simpson.
(1945)
• U.S. Army Mothers post No. 5 met at the courthouse and elected officers for 1945. Plans were made for a party January 17, when the post would entertain veterans from Fort Roots.
• The Methodist Church’s crusade for Christ campaign was launched with approximately 150 workers of the Conway district. Visitors were served a dish luncheon at noon.
• The home economics girls at Greenbrier began a hot lunch program in the school. Committees were appointed to plan the menus and each girl brought canned food from home and a small amount of money with which to buy other necessary groceries.
(1920)
• In a full-page advertisement an appeal was made by J.C. Dawson, state campaign manager for the Arkansas Christian College fund. A picture of the Administration Building to be built in Morrilton was a part of the advertisement. The appeal stated there were 100,000 adult illiterates in Arkansas. The need for another college was apparent. In urging all to give to the college fund, the argument was “Count the cost if you fail to give; reckon the gain if you give!”
