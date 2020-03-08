By Log Cabin Democrat
March 8
(2010)
Barney’s Books on Locust Avenue would close on March 15. Helen Pannell, who had owned the store for about 30 years had passed away.
Kathy Cecchin relocated her antique store, under the name The Queen’s Cottage, to 920 Garland Street. A car drove through her former Locust Avenue store, The Junk Queen.
The Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, celebrated its 30th anniversary with a tea at the President’s House at UCA. Barbara Meadors, wife of UCA President Allen Meadors, was the official hostess.
(1995)
The Greenbrier City Council accepted a bid of $665,700 from MDH Builders to construct a new city hall. A special election would be held on March 14 to approve the issuing of $400,000 in capital improvement bonds for the project.
The Mayflower Board of Education voted to raze the old elementary school gymnasium. Superintendent Philip Bell and the district would explore options on its replacement.
Third grade students at Theodore Jones Elementary, under the direction of music specialist Frances Langston, performed “Sounds a Little Fishy to Me” as part of their unit on fish. The musical took a whole language approach to learning.
(1970)
The new Merchants and Professional Men’s Credit Exchange, offering credit service, was announced. Serving on the Board of Directors was Dr. Jerry Park, president; Bob Childs, vice president; Jim Hoggard, vice president; Ray Earnhart, executive vice president and manager; and Bruce Thornton, secretary treasurer.
Robert W. Meriwether, delegate to Arkansas’ seventh constitutional convention, was pictured affixing his signature to the proposed Constitution of 1970. The constitution would be voted on in the November general election.
Robert Chris McNutt joined Robert L. Ott Insurance as a life insurance specialist. A Conway High School graduate, he received a BBA degree from SCA in 1968.
(1945)
After 10 days of intensive work, virtually all electricity and telephone service within the city of Conway had been restored to normal but much work was still to be done in the way of permanent repairs and rebuilding.
Mr. and Mrs. Tobe Wimberly sold their five-room house at 114 Davis Street to Mrs. Evanelle Harris and planned to move to Jacksonville where Mr. Wimberly was employed at the Arkansas ordnance plant.
The 44-piece Conway High School band and girl’s trio of the high school entertained the Conway Rotary Club at its luncheon meeting at the Hotel Bachelor.
(1920)
Five boys were fined $1 each and the marshal’s cost by Mayor W.D. Cole for loafing and misconduct at the Missouri Pacific passenger station. It was charged that the boys, together with others who had not yet been apprehended, had been scattering ashes, overturning cuspidors, and whittling on benches in the waiting rooms. “The state law requires us to keep the waiting rooms open, lighted and heated at all times,” stated Station Agent B.C. Benedict, “and while this is an accommodation to the traveling public, in some instances, it furnishes an agreeable loafing place for boys and men.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.