Feb. 8
(2010)
A new commercial center was being planned on Dave Ward Drive near Moix Drive, between Donaghey Avenue and Farris Road. The center would be constructed in four phases. The first phase would include a restaurant.
Jill Imboden joined the Board of Directors for Bethlehem House, Conway’s Christian Transitional Shelter. She had recently completed two years as a staff minister at a local church where she gained valuable knowledge of the needs of people living in and passing through Conway.
Brittani N. Garrett, CPA joined Joel F. Hawkins, CPA, PA. She received her BBA and Master’s degree in accounting from UCA.
(1995)
Two Conway Junior High eighth graders, Amanda Prince and David Mathis, were preparing to go to Australia and New Zealand as part of “People to People,” a student ambassador program. For 21 days, they would learn about the culture, environment and people there as well as visit the Great Barrier Reef.
Greenbrier seniors Casie Rowlett and Corey McGaha were named the January Teens of the Month by the Conway Noon Optimist Club and were honored at the club’s weekly meeting.
Cub Scout Pack 366 held its annual Pinewood Derby at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.
(1970)
Mrs. Bob J. Starr was chosen by the Xi Alpha Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi as its Valentine Girl and would be honored at a progressive dinner given by the members.
Mike New, a former Conway High School quarterback, transferred from the University of Arkansas to SCA. He planned to continue his football career but would not be eligible for competition until the 1971 season. His brother, Bobby, was a starter for two seasons with the Bears as a defensive back but had to forego his final year of eligibility to have corrective surgery.
(1945)
Serving on the county board of education were Dr. E.T. Williams and C.C. Kelso of Greenbrier; Dr. James H. Flanagin and Dr. Harley O. Weatherly of Conway; Joe Bailey of Liberty; T.H. Hill of Vilonia; W.U. Newberry of Holland; C.L. Griffith of Guy-Perkins; W.C. Leach and B.C. Terry of Mount Vernon; H.G. Hoggard of Enola; and Roy Ledwick of Mayflower.
Mr. and Mrs. Theo Ashcraft purchased from Mr. and Mrs. A.H. Allen their brick home at 605 Ash. The home was built by Mrs. George W. Clark and the late Judge Clark.
(1920)
The campaign to secure $8,000 per year for a period of three years to provide adequate teaching for the Conway public school and aid in its maintenance was nearing the close. Only $368.02 was lacking to round out the fund, and the committee expected to secure the balance before the end of the week. Names of those who made contributions and the amount given were listed. The largest single donation listed was $100 from G.D. Huddleston.
