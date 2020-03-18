March 22
(2010)
A meeting was held between city officials and school administration regarding Conway School District’s plans for 2012. The city would work with the district on traffic flow as well as water flow issues at the Conway High School campus.
The 10 members of the Conway High School East Special Olympics basketball team brought home the gold after winning their division at the Arkansas Special Olympics state basketball tournament. The team was coached by Lori Brainerd, Tammy Cook and Beth Fulks and assisted by Conway School District ninth-grade girls’ basketball coach Tommy McMillan.
(1995)
To reduce costs, sponsors of an early-out retirement bill for teachers added a year to the proposal, allowing teachers to retire after 28 years in the classroom.
Twelve gold-plated shovels turned ground for a $7 million Nucor Fastener plant on Sturgis Road. Jerry V. DeMars, Nucor vice president and fastener division general manager, told 75 local and AIDC attendees that Nucor foremen were already interviewing for about 50 jobs.
Todd Mallett and his son, Drew, 4 were pictured fishing at Beaverfork Lake. Several people fished along the banks as well as from boats in the lake, taking advantage of the pleasant weather.
(1970)
In a supplement to the paper, local residents modeled the latest in spring fashion. Melinda Nabholz, Tommy Nabholz and Mandy Lieblong were models for the newest children’s spring outfits at Debby K’s Tot Shop. Blake Browning was seen modeling a blue denim outfit from Ed Camp’s while Barbara Banister and Lisa Hambuchen modeled dresses from Debby K’s.
The SCA Faculty Club held an Easter egg hunt on the lawn of McAlister and Irby Halls for members and their children.
Charles Castleberry of Greenbrier, a cattle farmer, said he was considering entering the race for Faulkner County judge in the upcoming Democratic primaries.
(1945)
Rev. Harold B. Tillman, pastor of First Baptist Church, spoke on “Why I Belong to a Church” at the Wednesday luncheon meeting of the Conway Kiwanis Club at the Hotel Bachelor. The speaker was introduced by Leslie P. Crafton.
A movie short explaining the necessity for price control was booked at the Conway Theater for March 25-28. Edgar B. Parker, chairman of the Faulkner County price panel, said the film was entitled “Story with Two Endings” and pictured the inflation and depression which followed WWI.
The Arkansas River was 9/10s of one foot above flood stage at Little Rock.
(1920)
Enrollment for the third term at Arkansas State Normal was 397. More homes for students were urgently needed. Miss Ida M. Waldran, dean of women, said there was a demand for table board, rooms and light housekeeping apartments. Anyone who could provide such accommodations was urged to call Miss Waldran at phone No. 159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.