Dec. 24
(2009)
• UCA Foundation announced the endowment of a scholarship in honor of Tom Courtway for his work over the past year as interim president of UCA. The scholarship was named in honor of his mother, Betty Courtway. Mother and son were pictured hugging after the announcement was made.
• Trenton Burton, Webelos of Cub Scout Pack 77 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, earned the Arrow of Light Award, the highest honor given to Cub Scouts.
• Marsha Wallas was pictured accepting Vilonia Primary School’s National School Character Promising Practices Award from Joseph Mazzola, executive director of the Character Education Partnership.
(1994)
• Janet L. Rye, a music teacher in the Conway School District, was named west central junior high choir director of the year by the West-Central Arkansas Choral Directors Association. She had taught music in the district for eight years.
• Shawn and Brandon Harris teamed up to win the International Finals Rodeo world championship in team roping. Their brother Michael finished third.
• Conway Junior High School 9th grade geometry students Alison Dunn, 14; Alisha King, 14; and Doug Smith, 14; were pictured hanging ornaments on the “Geome-tree,” an annual project in Linda Glover’s class.
(1969)
• David Spatz, senior at the University of Arkansas, would graduate in January with a degree in geology. He would then be employed by Teton Mining Co., in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
• The 35 employees of Meadowlake Nursing Home celebrated Christmas with a party at the home. Employees and residents of the home sang carols, accompanied by Mrs. B.F. Banister, Jr., director of nurses.
• A son, Michael Scott Helton, was born December 9 at Memorial Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Billy Helton.
• Mary Louise Powell, sophomore at UAMS in Little Rock, was visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Powell, during the holidays.
(1944)
• S.B. Robinson, manager of the Conway and Grand theatres, entertained with a Christmas party for the entire personnel of the two theatres at the American Grill. Following the dinner, gifts were exchanged.
• The Faulkner County Courthouse closed at noon but County Clerk Carl E. Gentry remained handy in case any couples wanted licenses to marry while Sheriff Clarence O. Woodruff was not far away in event of possible law violations.
• The midnight mass commemorating the birth of the Savior would be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church while other churches in the area also held Christmas programs.
(1919)
• The evening services at First Methodist Church were devoted to a fundraising effort on behalf of a Christmas gift to the poor of Conway and the Methodist orphans’ home in Little Rock. Each class in the Sunday School contributed a sum of money to the fund. The offerings were made in the form of dollar bills, which were strung on a long strung and placed on a large Christmas tree. A total of $230 was received and the money was divided. The money for the local poor was turned over to proper authorities for the preparation of Christmas cheer.
