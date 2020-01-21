January 22
(2010) State Rep. Linda Tyler and her son, Doug Tyler, were partnering in a mother/son business venture to bring Red Mango, a yogurt chain offering low calorie, fat-free and probiotic contents. Plans were to open the first location at 5261 Kavenaugh Blvd. in Little Rock.
Denver Broncos fullback Peyton Hillis, 24, was pictured training by pulling a Mazda Miata driven by his brother Kyle Hillis of Conway. The former Wampus Cat pulled the car one mile a day.
True Holiness Saints Center’s collegiate ministry, the Interdenominational Christian Council, presented Campus Crusade for Christ 2010. A free concert would be held at UCA’s Reynolds Performance Hall.
(1995) District 20 Sen. Stanley Russ, president pro tempore of the state Senate, officially became acting governor as Gov. Jim Guy Tucker and Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee left the state. Russ, 64, was in his 21st year in the Senate.
A record $86.1 million in new building permits were issued in 1994. The value of the 916 permits exceeded the previous record set in 1993 by $11.4 million.
Dr. Louise S. Idomir, retired UCA psychology/school counseling professor, was interviewed about her latest published book, “Psychology: Pied Piper of New Age,” on the Southwest Radio church program.
(1970) Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller appointed Bill F. Johnson to a seven-year term on the board of trustees of State College of Arkansas, succeeding Cleddie Harper, president of First National Bank of Conway, whose term had expired.
Carl Stuart, superintendent of Conway Public Schools, pointed to the need for a 10-mill property tax hike, emphasizing the seriousness of the crisis faced by Conway Schools. He and two high school students, Sherry Thompson and Frank Shaw, spoke to the Conway Kiwanis Club at Holiday Inn about the gain of 1,054 pupils in the system over the past 10 years.
(1945)Mrs. H.B. Ingram was re-appointed by Gov. Ben Laney to the state hospital board for a five-year term. She was secretary of the board.
Mrs. Malcolm Gannaway, supervisor of Benjamin Franklin Arkansas thrift clubs being organized in Conway, announced members obtained in the third and fourth grades of the central grammar school. Mrs. Annie Maude Tiebel was the third-grade teacher while Julia Lee Moore was the fourth-grade teacher.
Mrs. E.L. Cowger presented her piano pupils in a recital at her home on Robinson Avenue. Guests were parents of the pupils and each pupil invited a friend.
(1920) Mayor W.D. Cole submitted his first monthly report to the city council, stating he had tried eight cases in mayor’s court since he was sworn in and assessed fines of $66. He had refused to grant a license to the Great Eastern Carnival Company and Madame Sanduski’s fortune telling while ordering seven beggars out of town. Seven men had been ordered not to keep hogs in the city and a Hindu doctor from India was ordered not to sell his medicines in the city. The banana peddlers in the city were also ordered not to sell bananas at retail without getting a city license.
