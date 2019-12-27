Dec. 27
(2009)
• Expected new restaurants coming in the new year at the Village at Hendrix were Panera Bread and Za Za’s Fine Salad and Wood Oven Pizza Company.
• Chili’s had applied for a private club license but was turned down by the ABC Board due to opposition from the community.
• Mario Thomas State Farm Insurance opened at 2915 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 4. A ribbon cutting was held earlier in December.
• Southwestern Energy gave surprise donations of $1,00 to the Faulkner County Senior Citizens Program, Make a Child Smile, Haven House and Community Action Program.
(1994)
• The CHS Athletic Building Committee passed the $200,000 mark with two Christmas season donations from Martha McConnell and Conway Corporation, bringing pledges for the new field house to $212,616.47 for the drive which began in the summer.
• Sarah Beth Dayer, 7, was pictured struggling to get back to her feet after taking a fall during a game of street hockey on Rockwood Drive. Her cousin, Zach Dayer, 10, was pictured using his head to move the goal up the street.
• Jennings Osborne pleaded innocent to contempt of court charges for displaying his colossal Christmas lights display.
(1969)
• The Conway Ministerial Alliance benevolence committee chair, the Rev. William West, said every needy family was given one of the 75 baskets distributed. The alliance received about $1,000 in donations for the project.
• Monday-Powell Shoe Store, 1101 Oak Street, was planning to expand in the new year. Raymond Powell, owner, said the first had secured a lease on the space occupied by law offices of George F. Hartje, Jr. at the rear of the shoe store, doubling the shoe store’s size. Powell said the store would have an opening on Chestnut Street as well as on Oak Street.
(1944)
• One baby was born in Conway on Christmas Day. The child, a daughter, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Norman “Skippy” Fulmer at 106 Victory Courts. Mr. Fulmer was a taxi driver.
• Eight arrests were made in Conway during the Christmas weekend, four for drunkenness, two for aggravated assault, one for disturbing the peace and one with possessing illegal whiskey.
• Jane and Jean Satterfield, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. M.M. Satterfield, celebrated their sixth birthday Christmas afternoon at the home of their parents on Bruce Street. Nine guests played games and heard Mrs. Satterfield tell stories.
(1919)
• Dr. N.E. Fraser would move to Conway from Pangburn, Arkansas about the first of the year and had secured offices in the Halter Building. He would specialize in diseases of the eye, ear, nose and throat.
• Miss Maggie Dennison, a member of the public-school faculty at Jonesboro, arrived to spend Christmas with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Dennison.
