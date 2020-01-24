January 26
(2010) Waylon Harris, managing editor of the Log Cabin Democrat since 2007, was named editor of the paper, succeeding Rick Fahr who was named publisher earlier in the month.
Greenbrier Middle School was slated to open in the fall. Nabholz Construction Services was working with Jackson Brown King Architects of Little Rock on completion of the facility which was expected to cost $6 million after furnishing.
Mayor Tab Townsell would give the yearly “State of the City” address at the Conway City Council meeting, focusing largely on the numbers—budget expenditures and tax income which had declined in 2009 compared to 2008.
(1995)The Conway City Council agreed in committee on 26 street intersections it wanted to put before the public but aldermen could not agree on the numerous street improvement projects, which would total $29 million. The city had only $8 million in bond money available.
Retired Circuit Judge Francis T. Donovan was celebrating his 75th birthday with his six children and 15 grandchildren.
Coy Garrett, and other employees of The Landex Corporation of Greenbrier, were pictured preparing a detour at Highway 286 at Highway 65B that would be used while an overpass was being constructed over the railroad tracks.
(1970) Truman Baker of Searcy, chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission; D.H. Ward, Conway bus manufacturer; E.E. (Gene) Talburt, State CD Director; and Conway Mayor Walter Dunaway were pictured discussing the routing and right-of-way for a proposed new road to connect the state Civil Defense Headquarters with Interstate 40.
Joe Brown, manager of the Conway Theatre and 65 Drive-In retired after 55 years in the theatre business. He moved to Conway from Hot Springs in 1960 after being transferred by United Theatres of North Little Rock (United Artists Theatres). He still planned to be a substitute as needed.
(1945) Planning to establish a turkey farm, G.W. Cizan of Los Angeles, California, purchased 100 acres of land north of the Terry bridge on Cadron Creek from Lonzo A. Ross.
The Arkansas Flood Control Commission planned to study of the US engineers’ comprehensive report on the Arkansas River Valley flood control program, calling for expenditure of an overall $350,000,000 to $400,000,000. A committee of three would devote full time to fact finding and engineers and experts were hired to compile data.
Fred W. Halter, census bureau agent, estimated at least 300 bales of cotton were yet to be harvested in the county.
(1920)There were 12,125 schoolteachers in Arkansas. The average salary paid in Little Rock for a superintendent was $1,755.45; the average paid to a LR principal was $1,172.94; and the average LR high school teacher was paid $717.54. Those salaries were for nine months’ service. The high school teacher, therefore, received less than $2 a day per year for a superior type of professional service. It was not to be wondered that there was a growing sentiment in favor of showing the teachers the proper consideration, or at least as much as was demanded for those who labored only with their hands.
