Feb. 1
(2010)
Social media was changing the political playing field. Twitter, Facebook and blogging had allowed anyone with a computer to be part of the political landscape, to immediately respond to events and throw out facts, conjecture, gossip and innuendo.
Melissa Dunbar Gates wrote an article for Women’s Inc, “Love and Marriage,” highlighting local couples, Cleo and Forest Cooper; Rick and Michell Bezet; Cornell and Natasha Maltbia; Bob and Christine Bridwell; and Verna and Lloyd Hervey.
Robert Johnson, fifth-grade student at Ruth Doyle Intermediate, was pictured presenting his art to fellow classmates in Jessica Peterson’s class.
(1995)
The Victims Assistance Program would be moving to the basement of the Faulkner County Courthouse, in two rooms and a walkway that used to be the “colored” restroom facilities in the courthouse. The restrooms were closed in 1968—though the courthouse was desegregated some years earlier—and were used as storage space.
MCV Inc. of Alexander submitted the low bid for installing traffic signals at Prince Street and Farris Road. Farris Road would also be widened for a left-turn lane.
Lifeword Broadcasting Ministries in Conway was selected to provide special video production services at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Nashville.
(1970)
John Reno joined the sales department of the Conway Printing Company. He was a former advertising representative of the Log Cabin Democrat but had been a sales representative for Olsen Music & Photo Center for the past 18 months.
Mark Benton, a Conway High School junior, was elected president of the Arkansas Chapters of the National Beta Club at its annual convention in Little Rock.
Sunnie Briley, a Vilonia High School senior, was selected Vilonia’s 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. She received a charm from General Mills and was eligible for one of 102 college scholarships.
(1945)
Earl Park sold the “Tin Can” roadhouse property north of Conway to Hershel Baker for $2,000. The property was one and a fraction acre.
Twenty-nine babies were born at the Memorial hospital during the month of January. The babies, nine boys and 20 girls, were born on 29 separate days.
The Morrilton Lumber Company completed installation of machinery to manufacture ammunition boxes for the army and navy. A.C. Neal, manager, said the contract called for 50,000 boxes, made of yellow pine, for the Jacksonville ordnance plant. The industry employed between 30 and 40 people.
(1920)
From Jeffries Schoolhouse Column: Rev. David Kilpatrick preached at New Liberty. Our school was progressing nicely under the management of Mrs. Ella Cavin and Miss Myrtle Honea. J.H. Hall had gone to Pickles Gap to do some surveying for Mascon Sellers. The singing at John Cavin’s was enjoyed by all present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.