Jan. 4
(2010)
• The winner of a $25 million Powerball prize still had not come forward to claim the prize. The winning ticket was sold at the Crackerbox, 547 Hwy. 365 in Mayflower. Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Executive Director Ernie Passailaigue held a conference at the store.
• Greenbrier football coach Randy Tribble was named the Arkansas 5A Coach of the Year by the Little Rock Touchdown Club while UCA running back Brent Grimes was named MVP.
• The Gadberry Group said that Conway was among the fastest-growing cities in Arkansas. Maumelle was the fastest growing city based on the group’s findings.
(1995)
• The Conway Post Office saw one of its busiest days ever as new postal rates went into effect. By 1:30 p.m., postal sales at the windows were more than $8,200 in stamps alone. Many were using the stamp vending machines to avoid the long line. Some 40,000 makeup stamps had been sold in the previous ten days.
• The second of three inmates at the Faulkner County Detention Center was apprehended in Boone County, Kentucky. The three escaped using the wheelbarrow piece of a Monopoly board game to unscrew about 20 specially made bolts on a vent cover on November 6.
(1970)
• Frank M. Moix, 2414 Robinson, joined Bill Ward Photography, Inc., handling business affairs as well as photographic assignments. Moix, 28, was employed as a teller at First National Bank and as a time-motion engineer for Crompton-Arkansas Mills in Morrilton before being activated as a member of the 189th Tactical Reconnaissance Group of the Arkansas Air National Guard.
• Dr. and Mrs. Bert Stark Jr., and sons, Billy Bert and Larry, spent Christmas in San Francisco, California with Dr. Stark’s father, Bert Stark, Sr. and brother Rex Stark. While there, Stark attended the International Phi Delta Kappa fraternity meeting in San Diego.
(1945)
• Robert A. McNutt was installed as president of the Conway Kiwanis Club at a program at ASTC Commons. Dr. D.D. McBrien served as master of ceremonies for the event.
• Representative-Elect J.W. Trimble of the Third Arkansas District would not resign his post as fourth circuit judge until January 10 when he is sworn into Congress. Governor-elect Laney would then be able to name his successor.
• Four Walt Disney cartoon shorts would be shown in addition to the feature, “Caroline Blues,” at the Conway Theatre, manager Sidney Robinson announced. Another extra attraction of Disney features was scheduled for January 19 and 20.
(1920)
• An agreement was reached by a majority of Conway merchants and businesses to close at 6:30 p.m. every day with the exception of Saturday. Those signing the agreement included V.G. Craig, Harton & Smith, Bolls Bros., Lincoln-Jones Electric Co., Grummer Hardware, New York Store, Newbern Brothers, Camp Brothers, Mrs. E.L. Hinton, Sam Sarason, A.J. Thompson & Sons, B.T. Deal, W.M. Harrell & Co., D.O. Harton, Frauenthal & Schwarz, S.G. Smith, B. Frank and Fair Store No. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.