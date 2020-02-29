By CINDY BECKMAN
Log Cabin Democrat
February 29
Editor’s note: There was no Leap Day for any of these years but I found you a couple of items to fill in for 2010 and 1995.
(2010)
Former Conway quarterback Xavier Acklin signed a letter of intent to play football for Ouachita Baptist University. Acklin, an all-state selection, was the first Conway player to pass for 1,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards.
The Conway Cavaliers went undefeated in their division in the Winter Slam and Conway Hoopfest tournaments. Team members were Stuart Lowe, Logan White, Wilson Gifford, Black Bradshaw, Tre Minton, Jon Jackson, Jake Jackson, Jett Tolliver and Scott Ashby.
Conway Community Arts performed “Nobody’s Perfect” starring Tom McLeod, Cindy Romeo, David Weatherly and Sarah Oliver.
(1995)
Conway Junior High School student Clint Lowery, 14, was pictured answering questions regarding his portrayal of Alexander Graham Bell during “Night of the Notables.” Eighth graders in the Academic Enrichment American History class presented a research project along with a pictorial display in addition to dressing up like the characters.
Robert L. Clark, M.D. announced his retirement and the closing of his medical practice. Patients records would be at the Conway Medical Group Clinic at College and Denison Streets.
The Lady Kittens and Coach Janet Taylor had their 133rd consecutive win, the longest known winning streak in any sport in Arkansas history.
(1970)
No Paper—No Leap Day
(1945)
No Paper—No Leap Day
(1920)
No Paper—No Leap Day
