March 28
(2010)
Two teens were caught after they had damaged 66 headstones, some irreplaceable, at Cypress Valley Cemetery in Vilonia. Authorities estimated the damage was about $50,000 and the boys were charged with a class-C felony offense. Major Andy Shock of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office asked for volunteers to help at vandalized Cypress Valley Cemetery.
Mrs. Jennifer Richardson of Wooster Elementary was named the 2010 Outstanding National Project Learning Tree Educator Honoree. She received an all-expense paid trip to Lake Tahoe.
Wooster Elementary’s Tracy McAllister, pictured with kindergarten student Landen Clements, was chosen as the 2010 AAIM Arkansas Media Specialist of the Year.
(1995)
Twentieth Judicial District Chancery Judge Andre McNeil ruled at a hearing that the cases of four defendants charged with the September kidnapping of Gina Hambuchen could be joined for trial. McNeil made the ruling in a series of pretrial hearings at the Faulkner County Courthouse for the defendants.
Conway annexed 912 acres south of the city that included Round Mountain as well as Richland Hills, Hilton Estates and three subdivisions under construction—Twelve Oaks Park, Windtree and Cresthaven. Additionally, about 200 acres was being proposed for annexation in areas adjoining this newly annexed area.
(1970)
John Theodore (Ted) Ingram, one of a few who had been continuously employed at the Arkansas Children’s Colony since its opening in late 1959, became the first employee to be retired from the facility. He was the plant carpenter.
The former Hendrix Academy Building at Clifton and Hairston avenues was being torn down. The building was erected in 1923 and used only a few years before Hendrix College discontinued its academy program. It was then used as a co-ed dormitory, Millar Hall, until 1968. There were no immediate plans for the 2.8-acre property bordered on the west by Davis.
(1945)
Mayor George Muse issued a proclamation asking that Good Friday be observed in Conway from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Special services commemorating Christ’s suffering and crucifixion would be held at most of the churches in the city during the three-hour period. Public and parochial schools would close for the entire day.
Railroad service along the Missouri Pacific line between Little Rock and Conway was suspended for the second time within a week as the result of caving in of the roadbed at Palarm. Railroad officials hoped to have service restored within 24 hours.
(1920)
The decision to re-employ E.T. Mattison as county farm demonstrator to work among the Negroes of Faulkner County was reached by the executive committee of the Conway Commercial Club. Mattison’s salary would be paid jointly by the club and the United States government.
Advertisement: Latest styles in spring hats and millinery goods. Also, a complete line of novelty dress goods, lace, ribbons, hose and other items. Come in. Prices right. Mrs. J.S. Williams, Greenbrier, AR.
