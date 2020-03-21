By CINDY BECKMAN
Log Cabin Democrat
March 21
(2010)
Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, located in the Toad Suck community, celebrated its 124th anniversary with special music. Rev. James L. Delph was the pastor.
Wendy Parham, pianist for In Two, was pictured playing a melody at Something Brewing. Her band, which played jazz, blues, Latin and Dixie selections, frequented the restaurant through spring and summer.
For the first time in Arkansas, the Crappie Masters Ultimate Challenge One-Pole event would take place on Lake Conway. Weigh-ins took place at the Camp Robinson Special Use Area Pavilion. A reception and registration took place at Hilton Garden Inn in Conway.
(1995)
John Clifton was pictured taking aim at a pop-up target while competing in the Bow Masters of Arkansas contest held at Freyaldenhoven’s Greenhouse.
Triplets were born to John and Holly Meriweather, two daughters and a son, at St. Vincent Infirmary on March 17 in Little Rock. The Meriweather triplets, in birth order, were Landon Lewis, Sidney Beth and Olivia Grace.
Country music artist James House was in concert in the parking lot of Wal-Mart Supercenter as part of the Wal-Mart Country Across America Tour. House had released three albums and wrote hits for Dwight Yoakam and Diamond Rio.
(1970)
The Conway High School junior class sponsored a rodeo at the YBMA Fairgrounds arena. Events included bull riding, bareback bronc riding, pole bending, barrel racing, greased pig chase, wild cow milking and barrel pickup. Proceeds would be used to finance the annual junior-senior prom.
Travelers check could be obtained at Savings & Loan Association of Conway. The cost was one percent or $1 per $100.
Joe Graham of Central Baptist College signed a letter of intent with SCA at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Graham. Graham led the Mustangs and the Ozark Junior College Conference in scoring.
(1945)
Arthur Lee Mabry, 64, grocer and feed merchant on Oak Street for almost 25 years, passed away following a series of heart attacks.
Mrs. Mary Jewel Gentry of Guy was approved as a county visitor for the Faulkner County welfare department.
Dr. J.E. Cobb, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, who moved his family from Texas last week, was one of the most prominent members in the south of his denomination and would continue to serve as national treasurer of the American Baptist Association. He and Mrs. Cobb had both been reared in Conway but had been away for the past 25 years.
(1920)
A malarial survey to rid Conway of mosquitoes, was started by the city. Under the direction of the state board of health, it would cost approximately $4,000 to carry on the work, but Professor E.E. Cordrey of the science department at Arkansas State Normal School had proffered his services without cost and would have complete charge of the work. Several men had offered their services to inspect every back yard and alley in Conway. All tin cans and rubbish that might be a breeding ground for mosquitoes would be taken to the city dumping ground just east of Oak Grove Cemetery.
