Dec. 25
(2009)
• Two days of rain flooded Trey Lane and Centennial Park, closing the Holiday Festival of Light. According to the National Weather Service, 2009 was the rainiest year Faulkner County had experienced since NWS had rain gauges.
• The Community Christmas Card raised a record-breaking amount, more than $22,500, to be used to benefit less fortunate school children in Faulkner County. There were four pages of names listed in the Log Cabin Democrat.
• Conway Cradle Care honored the late James H. France, Sr. at its annual Christmas party, presenting a certificate of appreciation to his family for his many years of support to the organization.
(1994)
• The Wooster City Council held a special meeting to pass an ordinance to borrow $227,400 for a new water storage tank.
• The home of Steven and Kathleen VanderGeeten, 2955 St. Charles Drive, was chosen by the Conway Jaycees as “The Best Christmas Light Display” in Conway. A sign was placed in their yard noting the distinction.
• Twin City Bank held a doll dressing contest for the doll that it donated to Toys on the Hill. Other dolls were donated to Faulkner County Day School, the Human Development Center and Bethlehem House.
(1969)
• The staff and faculty of Hendrix College were guests at an open house December 14, given by Mr. and Mrs. Capp Shanks. Guests were greeted by Robert W. Meriwether, Dr. Margaret Fitch, Mrs. Robert Courtway and Mrs. Gene Wilbourn.
• Steve Coney of Greenbrier was pictured laying in two of his 22 points against St. Joseph in the first-round game of the Conway Christmas Invitational Tournament at Conway High School.
• Steve Swaffer was elected president of St. Joseph Explorer Troop Post 78. Other officers elected were Steve Schrekenhofer, vice president; Robert Arendall, secretary; and Paul Siebenmorgen, treasurer.
(1944)
• Christmas in Conway 1943: All stores, offices, banks and post offices were closed but the Conway and Grand theatres were open. There was not an edition of the Log Cabin Democrat for Christmas Day. The weather forecast indicated the possibility of a white Christmas with rain turning to snow through the night into Christmas Eve.
• William D. Ketcheside, wholesale grocer, was named as one of Governor-elect Ben Laney’s appointees to the state highway commission, taking office after Laney assumed the chief executive office in January. A petition had been circulated in Conway in favor of his appointment.
(1919)
• An Elks’ Christmas for 30 families in Conway was sent out through the kindness of a committee of the Commercial Club women’s auxiliary, which supervised the distribution of food, toys, clothes and money. The Christmas gifts were made possible by the $180 given by the Elks toward the relief of the needy.
