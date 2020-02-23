Feb. 23
(2010)Several hundred worshippers gathered at True Holiness Saints Center during the annual College Day.
Movie director Bill Barton and Bob Hopper, director of photography, were pictured looking over a recorded scene from a feature being shot at Conway Regional Medical Center. The film, being shot in Little Rock and Conway, was entitled, “Step Away from the Stone.”
Renewal Ranch, a faith-based recovery program for men struggling with addition, received a $20,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation. The grant was in the form of building materials and would be used to build the organization’s first bunk house.
(1995)Board members of Conway Regional Medical Center and the Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute (CARTI) of Little Rock announced plans for a partnership in a comprehensive cancer treatment center in Conway. The 8,000-square-foot center would be located on College Avenue immediately north of the Conway Medical Group building.
Henry and Dovie Burgess celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at a reception at their home. They were parents of six children; the three living were Milburn Burgess, Nona Ford and Ray Burgess.
Rockwell Frank “Rock” Jones was named chaplain at Hendrix College and would begin his duties in June.
(1970)State Education Commission A.W. Ford of Greenbrier said that the number of persons on welfare could be reduced if the poor were educated. He said this in support of a federal report that had just been released which urged increased spending in urban schools.
George Washington’s Birthday was celebrated at the D.H. Ward home when about 50 members of the Fellowship Class at the First Church of the Nazarene gathered wearing colonial attire. Pictured were Mr. and Mrs. Bill Graddy, Mr. and Mrs. Ward, Mr. and Mrs. John Tubbs, Mr. and Mrs. O.T. Baker and the Rev. Jack Dell and Mrs. Dell.
(1945)Guy R. Farris, Conway insurance agent, was named a member of the Faulkner County veterans’ agricultural loan certifying committee. Farris, a WWI veteran, was also a farmer and had been in the insurance business for 25 years.
Hugh Daniel Stermer, 46, deputy Faulkner County surveyor, died of a heart attack at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. B. Frank Stermer, about two miles southwest of Conway.
Baptismal services at First Baptist Church were held. Rev. Harold B. Tillman reported that 51 new members were added to the church roll in a revival meeting.
(1920)Moving for the first time in his life from the house in which he was born 44 years ago, J.W. Graham called to have the address of his Log Cabin Democrat changed. Mr. Graham was the son of the late J.W. Graham, who established the homestead three miles east of Saltillo. Twelve children were born in the home, and the family circle was not invaded by death until the youngest of the 12 was 23 years old. When the father died, the family needed to sell the home so the estate could be divided.
