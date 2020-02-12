Feb. 13
(2010)
The Wooster Citizen of the Year award for 2009 was presented to Larry Oaks who had served on the city council for more than 25 years and the Fire Board for more than 20 years. This award was dedicated to the memory of the late Rodney Reed.
Maddie Shipp was crowned as the CHS Beauty Revue yearbook queen.
Carrie Perry and Stephanie and Trey Lieblong were pictured playing blackjack at the 18th annual Pete Hart Memorial Casino Night which raised money for Easter Seals.
Faulkner County Clerk Melinda Reynolds announced her plans to run for re-election. She had served since 1993.
(1995)
Carolyn Bundrick was named Worthen National Bank of Conway’s Employee of the Year. Bundrick had 21 years of banking experience and was a loan assistant.
Jack Bell, School Psychology Specialist at Conway Public Schools, and Joe M. White, Sales Manager of United Motor Company, were named new members of the board of directors for First Community Bank.
Harold Cummins, 82, retired owner and operator of the Co-Ed Café, passed away. He and his wife, Clynell E. Grace Cummins, ran the café for 30 years.
The Ward Family Singers presented a concert at Needs Creek Baptist Church.
(1970)
Paul Guerin, a 1969 Hendrix College graduate, assumed the position of admissions counselor at the college . He would travel extensively across Arkansas to visit high school students.
Conway Mills—Kimberly Clark’s new $6 million Kotex tampon manufacturing plant—turned out its first products on February 12. The new plant would initially operate four production lines and employ 160 persons.
Dr. Richard Collins, SCA biology teacher, wrote an article featured on the cover of the February issue of “The American Fish Farmer.” The article was about culturing catfish in cages and focused on a research project he did at Lake Beaverfork in 1969.
(1945)
A 17-year-old Wooster youth decided to go on a “bender” after making some money in his new job at a Conway industrial plant. After getting involved in a fight downtown, he later entered a second-floor bedroom of a house on Bruce Street and crawled into bed with his clothes and shoes still on. The occupant of the house found the youth in bed when he retired for the night and called the police to remove him. After spending the night in jail, the youth paid a $11.40 fine in municipal court and $5 to the homeowner for damage to the bedding.
(1920)
The enrollment for the 1919-20 session of the Arkansas State Normal School reached 350, President B.W. Torreyson announced. Attendance at the Normal was limited only by dormitory facilities, the president believed.
