March 4
(2010)
UCA Assistant Professor of Mathematics Patrick Womack was researching Gulf War Syndrome, a neurological deterioration occurring among veterans.
The Faulkner County Tea Party was holding its weekly lunch forum at Smitty’s Bar-B-Que, 740 S. Harkrider.
The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting at the UCA HPER Center. Johnelle Hunt, wife of the late J.B. Hunt, was the guest speaker at the event and was interviewed by KTHV’s Melissa Dunbar-Gates. A and J Collision got the Get Smart, Go Green Award while the Young Business Leader of the Year went to Danny Patel.
(1995)
Mayor David Kinley gave the State of the City address to the Conway City Council. It was a year of continual growth with 26 employees being added to the payroll. Revenue grew 16.6% over 1993 while expenses only grew 3%.
St. Joseph Catholic Church helped the Rev. Anton Morgenroth commemorate his 50th anniversary as a priest with a noon Mass. Bishop Andrew McDonald and other priests attended along with his sister Eva.
Conway School Superintendent Ray Simon spoke to the Faulkner County Republican Women about Gov. Jim Guy Tucker’s bill to equalize school funding.
(1970)
Miller’s Swim & Golf Club became Briarwood Country Club during an annual meeting of members. Jim Miller, manager, said the name change would give the club more prestige and make it easier for members to utilize the facilities of country clubs in other cities.
All principals and an assistant superintendent were re-elected by the Conway Board of Education: James H. Clark, high school principal; Jim R. Stone, junior high; Joe D. Parris, Ellen Smith Elementary; Miss Julia Lee Moore, Ida Burns Elementary; Mrs. Charlsey B. Little, Sallie Cone Elementary; and Bentley F. Stracener, assistant superintendent.
(1945)
C.A. Brown, formerly with Proctor & Gamble, became the manager of the local Plunkett-Jarrell wholesale grocer house, replacing Burke A. Henry who left for the army.
Five linemen from Texarkana were sent to assist with repairing electric lines in Conway. It was estimated that it would require at least 10 more days to restore normal service to all.
Mayor George D. Muse declared a state of emergency, saying it was permissible to burn within the city limits any tree limbs, tree trunks, shrubbery and other rubbish left behind by the ice storm.
(1920)
Accepting the resignation of Dr. John William Conger as president of Central College, the board of trustees elected Doak S. Campbell to succeed him. Dr. Conger was resigning due to his failing health, a matter of concern among his friends for quite some time. Conger was named president emeritus of the school. Conway members of the board were J. Frank Jones, O.O. Florence and William R. James.
